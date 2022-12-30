Myers Park takes down unbeaten Norcross

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One trait appears frequently in the scouting report of Myers Park High School sophomore Sadiq White Jr.

“The energy he brings is the value,” said teammate Elijah Strong. “The guy’s amazing and it’s just awesome. It’s incomparable to anybody else I think.”

White certainly supplied the vigor in crunch time on Friday night as he scored six of his 14 points in the final 1:50 to help the Mustangs of Charlotte, North Carolina, post a 66-62 victory over the Norcross Blue Devils from Georgia in the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.

Myers Park (9-3) plays Florida’s Westminster Academy (10-2) today at 6:30 p.m. in the championship contest.

In a tense battle that featured a combined 44 fouls and 50 free throws, White displayed his toughness – both physically and mentally.

“My teammates relied on me,” White said. “They told me to wake up after I didn’t play that well in the first half. I was beating myself up a little bit, but my teammates had my back and I got aggressive.”

A White bucket gave Myers Park a 60-57 lead with less than two minutes remaining. He added two free throws with 33.5 seconds remaining and swished two more foul shots with 9.4 ticks left.

His final stat line featured 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

“He was really, really active almost all night,” said Mustangs coach Scott Taylor. “His activity on the boards was huge for us. He kept balls alive, got other guys involved. On one of those [inbounds plays], he shot out like a rocket to go get the ball. I was like, ‘If you want the ball that bad, you better be able to knock ‘em down’ and he did. It was big for us.”

Strong, a 6-foot-8 senior headed to Wofford College, added 20 points and five rebounds. Bishop Boswell’s 17-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance also helped for a guy who is a catalyst for his club.

“We have so many weapons that can score,” Boswell said. “It’s nice to make a pass to those guys. They can do the work and make good things happen.”

Myers Park built a 49-38 lead with 85 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Norcross wouldn’t go away. The Blue Devils had rallied from 18 points down in a quarterfinal win over Madison-Ridgeland of Mississippi.

“We definitely should have put them away,” Boswell said. “The little things hurt us. It’s big for the team to get that tough win in a tough battle. That’s the win we needed to hopefully get us rolling the rest of the season.”

Norcross (12-1) had three players foul out.

Lamariyon Jordan was whistled for four fouls in the first half and eventually fouled out after logging scant minutes in the fourth quarter.

“That didn’t determine the game,” said Norcross coach Jesse McMillan. “We were in foul trouble across the board and that’s to their credit. They did a good job of establishing things near the rim and they had a good gameplan.”

It was just the fourth time in 13 games the Blue Devils had been held under 70 points. Myers Park makes opponents work for every basket.

“That’s what we’re built on,” Taylor said. “We have certain principles that we live by and stick by. Defense travels. We can take that with us anywhere we go, regardless of what is happening on the offensive end. That’s something we can control and we have some good individual defenders.”

Mier Panoam (23 points, seven rebounds) and Bilal Abdur-Rahim (16 points, five steals) spearheaded the comeback bid for Norcross. The Blue pulled even with 3:21 left, but failed to take the lead in the second half.

“Mier’s an elite-level player,” McMillan said. “The reason he doesn’t get the same attention as some other guys is because he puts stats in different boxes. He doesn’t average 25 points, but he averages almost a triple-double every night and is our defensive spark as well.”

Speaking of a spark, that’s what Sadiq White Jr. provides for Myers Park.

“It’s a huge boost to us when he’s that active,” Taylor said.

Myers Park had to withdraw from the 2021 Arby’s Classic the day before it began due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

A year later, the Mustangs will play for the tournament title.

“We’re happy to be playing for a championship,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to finishing out the week strong.”