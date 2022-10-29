Mutter makes first start for Wasps

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry football player Charles Mutter capped his successful high school run by competing in the 2021 Class 4 state semifinal game for King George.

On Saturday afternoon against Carson-Newman, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman quarterback started his first game since that loss in Norfolk.

“I felt confident and settled in pretty quick,” Mutter said.

With creative scrambles and smart decisions, Mutter directed a 13-play scoring drive on the initial series for E&H.

“That first drive was good. I don’t know where it went after that,” Mutter said.

Mutter finished with 63 yards on 20 carries while completing 11 of 20 passes for 106 yards.

Not bad considering that Mutter only learned that he was starting on Thursday.

“I watched film like crazy leading up to this game,” Mutter said.

The final film session for Mutter came at 7:30 Saturday morning.

Mutter credited regular E&H quarterback Kyle Short for his transition. Short, a 6-foot junior, has been slowed by ankle and rib injuries in recent weeks.

“I love Kyle and I think he’s the smartest player on the team IQ wise,” Mutter said. “Kyle led this offense the past two years and understands so much about coverages and other parts of the position.”

The path from the Fredericksburg area to far Southwest Virginia goes back to Mutter’s time at Brooke Point High School in northern Virginia where current E&H defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo served as the head coach for four years.

Mutter said he received an offer to play football at William & Mary. He also earned interest from James Madison after passing for nearly 4,000 yards, including over 2,200 as a senior.

“I like to get out of the pocket and throw the ball around, but I was not a dual threat quarterback in high school,” said Mutter, who has family in Kingsport. “In high school, I would get around 20 yards rushing mostly on short yardage situations where I would submarine up the middle.”

In five games for the Wasps, Mutter ranks third on the team with 120 yards rushing while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

Following the first half on Saturday, veteran C-N defensive coordinator Larry Slade made a halftime adjustment by assigning a safety to focus on Mutter.

“I’ve got to watch the film to see what was happening but I think we will get it straight,” Mutter said. “That just comes with experience.”

With his blend of size and toughness, E&H head coach Curt Newsome thinks Mutter has the essentials for more success.

“Charles is a gunslinger who had a good high school career,” Newsome said. “He’s been adjusting to our offense, and he gives us a good 1-2 punch with Kyle.”

Mutter still remembers that his final prep game where King George dropped a 44-29 decision to traditional power Lake Taylor.

“We were driving down the field on the tenth play and I dislocated my shoulder,” Mutter said. “I came back in and tried to help us make a comeback, but it was too late.”

With the pressure of his first collegiate start out of the way, Mutter is eager to find his niche in the run-pass option attack employed by the Wasps.

“I’d like to call this place home for the next three years,” Mutter said.