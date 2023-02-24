DUBLIN, Va. – Eastern Montgomery was on the cusp of its first lead since the opening quarter Friday at Pulaski County High School, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net – despite having three consecutive possessions to accomplish that task.

On the fourth try, though, Lilly Underwood looked like she had seen enough.

The Mustang senior guard definitively drove the lane for a fallaway jumper with 4:10 remaining to give her squad the lead for good, as Eastern Montgomery closed the final eight minutes on a game-defining 18-3 run for a 47-38 triumph over George Wythe during Region 1C semifinal action.

“I used the perimeter to get me a little space and find the basket,” admitted Underwood, who notched seven of her game-high 21 points during the final frame. “I didn’t want to be done. I knew I had to get the ball in my hands – and I was going to be the one to score. I wasn’t ready for it to be over.”

It was very much an underwater opening half for the Mustangs, and that had nothing to do with a pool or a mortgage. That’s because the Maroons (19-6) were forcing more turnovers than allowing field goal attempts, which helped the locals amass a 22-12 lead late in first-half play – a half featuring zero second-quarter Mustang field goals.

“I thought we played exceptional defense,” noted George Wythe coach Doug Campbell.

But GW couldn’t extend its lead. This storyline had a lot to do with the Mustang defensive front – which flexed from their traditional man defense to that of a 2-3 zone. Suddenly, the Maroons were having difficulty settling into their half-court sets, as Eastern Montgomery (22-5) even extended its forwards well beyond the 3-point line.

“Our No. 1 thing is to play man, and that’s what they like to do best,” said Mustang coach Kelley Sutphin, whose squad will play Fort Chiswell today at 6 p.m. inside Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum for the regional title. “We practiced zone yesterday because George Wythe does such a good job of moving the ball. They also move well without the ball.”

Makaylan Luttrell, who had a team-high 13 points and four 3-pointers, demonstrated that very fact for GW – nailing consecutive treys late in the third that temporarily fended off a third-quarter Mustang rally for a 35-27 edge.

But the Mustangs, who also got 14 points and four treys from Logan Boone, finally got the game to a one-possession tilt to open the fourth after misfiring on their first five tries before Underwood took over.

Altogether, Eastern Montgomery held the Maroons to just one basket over the final stanza.

“We just turned the ball over way too many times, plus we came away with too many empty possessions,” noted Campbell, whose squad had won eight out of their last nine games. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket at the right time. But it’s been an exceptional year for us. We’ll take some time off – and then we’ll get back in the gym to get ready for next year.”