BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Tennessee High’s Creed Musick, success in basketball is all about a daily grind.

Consider how the senior responded to the stomach-churning, double-overtime loss to Volunteer in the Region 1-AAA semifinals.

“That was definitely tough to take, but I was back in the gym and weight room the following day,” Musick said. “The college game is on a different level, and I have to get prepared in all ways.”

On April 12, Musick signed to play at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina.

Guess how Musick celebrated?

“I didn’t really celebrate. I just hung out with my family, and returned to the gym the next day,” Musick said. “I talked my decision over with my family and prayed about it non-stop.

“It was a big weight off my shoulders when I finally signed, but everybody is stronger and faster in college. It’s time for more work.”

That sort of determination is why Musick was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier boys basketball player of the year.

With a mix strength and savvy. Musick averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals as the Vikings posted a 27-8 record.

Not bad for a guy who had to decipher a new system as a transfer student this year.

“The coaches and players here welcomed me with open arms,” Musick said. “From the start of the season, things just clicked. We bonded as friends and put together a great season.”

According to third-year THS head basketball coach Michael McMeans, Musick paid his dues in full.

“Even before the season started, Creed would meet the coaches in the gym around 6 in the morning,” McMeans said. “We would put up some shots and get our workouts in. Then he would work again in the afternoon.”

From grueling summer weight lifting sessions with THS strength and conditioning coach Mike Mays to high-stakes postseason games, Musick brought the same mentality.

“Creed is really strong and can play several positions, but his motor is what really separates him from other players,” McMeans said. “Creed can handle the ball, rebound and defend. He attacks the rim harder than anybody else and never takes a play off.”

McMeans knew what to expect when Musick made the move from Daniel Boone High School to THS last summer.

Musick was a freshman starter and McMeans was the head coach in 2020 when now-defunct Sullivan South High School advanced to the state tournament for the first time in the 40-year history of the school.

“I could tell what kind of athlete Creed was going to be in the eighth grade because he outworked everybody else,” McMeans said. “When he arrived at Tennessee High, Creed said he wanted to play at the college level and we talked about what kind of commitment it would take.”

From last-second shots to crucial defensive stops, Musick was always prepared to make an impact.

“Creed’s work ethic and leadership allowed us to have a special season and opened the door for him to play in college,” McMeans said. “Seeing Creed sign with Pfeiffer was like icing on the cake.”

There was another lasting accomplishment for Musick this season. He authored a work ethic that all THS coaches can use to motivate their players.

“For a kid that wants to play at a higher level, Creed set the standard,” McMeans said. “He’s focused and does all the right things. And that has paid off for him.”

While many classmates are planning beach trips, Musick has been practicing basketball with his younger brothers. His brother Dayne is a rising sophomore point guard, while Colton is entering middle school.

“It’s constant competition with us every day,” Creed said. “We play at the school, the backyard and just any court we can find.

“I always stress to my brothers the value of hard work and what you can achieve by working harder than everybody else. That’s what I did.”

Creed never lacks for motivation. He can summon up extra strength from the tattoos on his arms, legs and wrist. The ink creations range from bible verses to a tribute to a fallen student from Daniel Boone.

“Every single piece has a meaning,” Musick said.

It’s fitting that the most prominent tattoo on Musick’s arm has the verse ‘I Fear No Evil.

“I had a lot of fun in my year at Tennessee High,” Musick said. “The season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I made friends that will last a lifetime.”

Musick said there are no shortcuts to success at any level of the sport.

“You have to put in the time and never stop striving to improve,” Musick said.

BHC All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Player of Year: Creed Musick, Tennessee High

Coach of Year: Tony Dunford, George Wythe

First Team

Connor Lane, Twin Springs

Creed Musick, Tennessee High

Evan Ramsey, Abingdon

Chantz Robinette, Ridgeview

Dante Worley, Virginia High

Second Team

Ethan Collins, Wise County Central

Jake Hall, Patrick Henry

Keyton Keene, Lebanon

Reed Kirtner, George Wythe

Markelle Ray, Graham