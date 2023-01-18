Murder suspect Britt arrested in Johnson City

UPDATE
Britt now in custody
Murder suspect Donald Britt was arrested shortly after noon Thursday in Johnson City.
UPDATE
Sullivan County authorities now say Donald Britt is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder following events Wednesday.
Britt was initially listed as a person of interest late Wednesday. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Donald Britt with first degree murder. There is also a warrant charging Britt with violation of probation.
The search for Britt is continuing. It is now believed that Britt is driving a beige 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV. The last known vehicle registration plate was TN 618NP0. The vehicle is described as having a 3-inch lift kit and larger wheels, according to a written statement.
Anyone knowing the location of Donald Britt is asked to call 911 immediately. Any non-emergency information can be relayed by calling the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.
The charges stem from an incident Wednesday when the the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Deck Lane near Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville regarding an apparent shooting.
No information has been released regarding the victim.
PREVIOUSLY
The person of interest is identified as Donald Harry Britt, age 32. Donald Britt is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing shorts, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.
Donald Britt could possibly be in a red Chevrolet Camaro or a red Dodge Challenger. Britt is considered armed and should not be approached.
Should anyone know Britt’s location, they are asked to call 911. Non-emergency information regarding Britt can be communicated to the SCSO by calling 423-279-7330.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC