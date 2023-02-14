A football field is 100 yards long and 53 1/3 feet wide.

Why not use all of it?

That is the philosophy of the unique Air Raid offense created by former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme, who is known as the godfather of the pass-first system that has played such a prominent role in developing many of the wide-open offenses that are so popular in today's game.

"It is having a belief that you can score from any place on the field at any time," said Stan Bedwell, the vice-president of Hal Mumme & Associates, who is hosting the Stan Bedwell Air Raid Clinic on March 10-11 at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Bristol, Va.

The 70-year-old Mumme will be the headliner of an event that will include speakers from across the nation, led by Bedwell, who is a member of the European Football Hall of Fame, Mumme's son, Matt, who is the offensive coordinator at Colorado State, along with Gunnar White and Mike Markuson, who are part of Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Those are just a few of the speakers slated to attend, and more could be added in the next month.

"You are going to get 14 coaches that have been head coaches at all levels and coached in the CFL. You are going to get different perspectives so it is not going to be like we all have one doctrine of Air Raid," said Bedwell, an Arkansas native, who threw for nearly 40,000 yards and nearly 450 touchdowns in Europe from 2006-19. "You are going to be getting program philosophy, you are going to be getting practice ideas and you are going to learn a whole lot about the passing game.

"There won't be any defense there. We don't really like defense, we don't want to do anything to help them," he added, with a laugh. "We want to teach people to make the defenses suffer."

***

The Air Raid has been doing just that for years since Mumme began developing it as a high school coach in Texas nearly four decades ago. Every level of football has been impacted by it, and Bedwell thinks there is potential for more right here in this area.

"For a little over the last year I have been traveling the country teaching the Air Raid to high schools and colleges," said Bedwell, a former college baseball player who played one year of college football and went on to set records and win championships and MVP awards in Europe. "Back in the spring of '22 I came to Sullivan East and worked with that coaching staff. They had me come back in December to work with their middle school and youth programs as well so they could kind of install it all the way through."

Bedwell, who has been running the Air Raid since 2008 and has coached with Mumme at various places since '15, was so intrigued by the potential of this region that he moved here from Los Angeles in January.

"I just had a situation set up and just made the decision on a whim to just move out there and base my consultation out here and that is picking up pretty good," said Bedwell, who has been a head coach and offensive coordinator, and had been training quarterbacks and receivers in Los Angeles on the Air Raid system. "I am looking at not actually coaching this fall and just doing the consultation full-time."

He has big plans for the area, including perhaps an Air Raid facility with a venue and classrooms to train both athletes and coaches in the offense.

"It is a big project we are working on. It is ground level and it is a process, but it is moving in the right direction," he said. "I think it is something we can build here that is going to be really big and really productive for the young high school and college athletes in the area and hopefully we can get more schools buying in and coming on and we will have great resources for everybody."

Why here?

"It is such a central location here and that is what really drew me to it. I am from southwest Arkansas so I am a Southern guy at heart," said Bedwell, who works with Mumme in developing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and collectives for universities. "That is really what drew me to it was the central location to so many different high schools and colleges. If you look at probably a four-hour radius you get so many not just small college programs, but also big college programs.

"I figured being in such a central area, it would also be an opportunity for me to branch out and build connections with those programs and hopefully build our brand as well."

***

Bedwell has been pleased with the early response from the clinic, with tickets inquiries already received from 15 states. He is hoping for around 150 to 200 coaches represented at the two-day event.

"We are putting together this clinic pretty quick. Usually you do these five or six months in advance and I started about six or seven weeks in advance," he said. "I wanted to get something to get my name and our brand out there and what we are trying to do out into the community. I figured a coaching clinic, bringing in former professional and college coaches from all over the country would be a great way to get the involvement of all of the coaches in the area here to try to get them to come and check it out and learn what we are all about."

One of Mumme's best friends and mentors was former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died unexpectedly in December. Much like Mumme, Bedwell noted that Leach's impact will long be felt across the football landscape, and that impact will be represented by many of the clinic speakers.

"It is a great chance to come and learn. Right now of the 14 speakers, 11 have played or coached under Coach Mumme or Coach Leach. There are a handful of them with Coach Leach as well," said Bedwell, who attended Mississippi State's homecoming game with Mumme last October and had the opportunity to spend time with Leach. "I think it is a cool thing to come and learn from the guy that invented really the modern passing game right now that everybody is using."

Bedwell said clinic attendees shouldn't expect to just sit and listen. Plan to interact and talk, and perhaps even have a sit-down with a coaching legend.

"It is personable in that sense that you are not going to be there and they speak and you are just sitting back in a crowd. You are going to be able to interact and talk...," he said. "It is casual, it is a family atmosphere. There is not one person that will be there that if you walked up to Hal Mumme and said, 'Hey, can we sit over here and talk for a minute', there is not one human being at the clinic or on the streets that he is going to say no to. That is not the type of people we are.

"We have got college coaches that are flying in from different places that will be here too. Even though we have that clinic list set, we got a few college head coaches that should be decent names in the area and some others that they are still trying to work out their schedule. We have got one of the top coaches from the Mississippi State staff that is still trying to work out his schedule. We have got a few that are in between jobs right now that want to come and they are still trying to work out their schedules. I imagine before it is said and done, we will probably have a few more names that are about as big as anybody on that list that will probably join in."

While Bedwell knows the Air Raid has plenty of skeptics, there is little doubt the offense continues to have an impact across the nation at all levels of football.

"I am not here trying to push everybody to convert to our odd way of thinking, but I do know that with the way we practice, a lot of the mindset is something you can carry over into any system and probably any sport. It is a good opportunity to come and learn from some high-level coaches and spend time with them," Bedwell said. "If you are a casual fan that coach's your son's youth team and you grew up watching Tim Couch or Jared Lorenzen throw for a lot of touchdowns against your favorite SEC team, it is a chance to shake hands, meet, maybe have a bourbon with the guy that created the offense, the guy that was coaching them."

Other speakers slated to attend include Ernest Wilson, Dale Carlson, Bobby Blizzard, Jarrail Jackson, Kiefer Price, Ryan Meyers, Drew Piscopo, Joe Salas and Eric Slivoskey, who gave Bedwell his opportunity to play one season at quarterback as a senior at Trinity Bible College in North Dakota.

The cost for the two-day clinic is $75 per coach or a $500 bundle for an entire coaching staff. For more information, contact Bedwell at stan.bedwell@gmail.com, via twitter @stanbedwell or by calling (260) 403-7527.