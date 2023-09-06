Hunter Stratton deserved every bit of those two scoreless innings he pitched on Tuesday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his Major League Baseball debut.

Getting summoned from the bullpen at PNC Park. Earned.

Working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning. Fitting.

Getting former National League MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers to ground out to second base. Merited.

Those strikeouts of Tyrone Taylor and William Contreras. Appropriate.

The handshake and acknowledgement of a job well done from Pirates skipper Derek Shelton. Warranted.

Becoming the 23,080th major leaguer of all time and the first-ever graduate of Sullivan East High School to achieve that feat. Justified.

You see, Stratton deserves to shine at the game’s highest level as he toiled six seasons in the minors after being selected by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

It’s hard to picture a 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-handed hurler who throws hard with nasty movement on his breaking pitches as unheralded, but Stratton fits the bill.

Growing up, he didn’t attend those Perfect Game showcases or traverse the southeast playing for high-priced travel-ball teams.

“I only played around the Tri-Cities,” Stratton said. “I didn’t have access to things like that, but I have a list a mile long of the people who helped me get to this moment and I can’t thank each and every one of them enough. God bless them.”

Despite being East’s ace, college coaches didn’t exactly line up with radar guns for each of his starts. He ended up at Walters State Community College because the Senators were recruiting one of his teammates.

“I basically walked on at Walters State or whatever you want to call it,” Stratton said. “I just showed up and they were like, ‘Come play.’”

Once in the pros, he never appeared on those Baseball America top prospect lists and his Topps baseball cards aren’t selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay. In fact, he doesn’t even have a Topps baseball card yet.

He was working at an Amazon warehouse in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2020 after the COVID-19 (coronavirus) canceled the minor league season. He decided that the real world could wait and he was going to use every ounce of his willpower to get him to the bigs as a driven individual became even more driven.

He reached Triple-A in 2021 and had appeared in 112 games with the Indianapolis Indians prior to getting the call-up on Monday.

Time and again he was passed up by the big-league brass for teammates with lesser statistics, highly-touted draft picks with a more lucrative signing bonus or washed-up hurlers with MLB service time claimed off the waiver wire.

Stratton didn’t grow bitter or get eaten up by resentment and instead just kept telling himself to control what he could control and that was what he did on the mound as he rang up strikeout after strikeout. He had a 5.54 ERA after an outing for Indy on July 15 and it looked like the right-hander might have to spend an uncertain offseason contemplating his future once again.

Yet, Stratton got on a roll – he did not allow an earned run over 11 appearances in the month of August – that even the decision-makers in Pittsburgh couldn’t overlook and he received those life-changing words he was heading to The Show on Sunday night during a bus ride from Buffalo to Indianapolis.

That eight-hour trip was nothing compared to the mileage Stratton had accrued while beating the bushes and waiting for his opportunity.

An opportunity that the pitcher is not taking for granted.

There have been six other guys with the surname Stratton who have played in the big leagues.

Chris Stratton currently pitches for the Texas Rangers, Asa Stratton appeared in one game for the 1881 Worcester Ruby Legs and Chicago White Sox hurler Monty Stratton was the subject of a biopic on the silver screen with Jimmy Stewart starring in “The Stratton Story.”

The Hunter Stratton Story is pretty darn cool too.

A true-life tale of perseverance, paying dues, dedication, overpowering fastballs and a competitive desire that is second to none.

Nobody can say what Stratton’s status will be in the game of baseball in 12 months or five years.

Yet, on Tuesday he officially took the mound as a big leaguer and that is a moment nobody can ever take away from him.

Now pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 63 Hunter Stratton.

It finally happened.

A big-league dream came to fruition.

Rightfully so.

“For sure,” said Dan Meyer, Stratton’s pitching coach in Triple-A. “That just goes back to that work ethic he has. Just like anything in life, he’s gone through ups and downs and had to learn to deal with adversity and has just kept putting the next foot forward and looking to the future. The last two months it all came together for him.”