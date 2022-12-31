Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Mozzi
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…
Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.
The Bill Gatton Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the United Way of Bristol this week.
Chilhowie, Ridgeview, J.I. Burton, Lebanon opened the PVNB Tournament in Wise with wins
PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High to face unbeaten Lebanon in Holiday Classic finals; GW vs. Radford ppd. until today
Virginia High and unbeaten Lebanon will meet in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic tonight at UVA Wise. In other Thursday games, Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Anna Kate Kinch (Tennessee High), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Alayna McNulty (Honaker), Macy Osborne (Marion) and Bailey Widener (Holston) led their schools to victories.
Prep Roundup: Carey Keene and Keyton Keene (Lebanon), Addie WIlhoit (Providence Academy), Avery Horne (West Ridge), Caden Boyd (Honaker), Dante Worley (Virginia High) among Wednesday's stars
Carey Keene made the game-winning basket for the Lebanon girls on Wednesday. Local boys to perform admirably in wins included Avery Horne (West Ridge), Chance Boggs (Wise Central), Dante Worley (Virginia High) and Caden Boyd (Honaker).
ABINGDON, Va. — Randy Callahan sighed as he examined the smoke damage Wednesday at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
You might not know that the best college volleyball player in the country was once a kindergartner in Bristol and was in the city Saturday to spend time with relatives on Christmas Eve.
Samarion Bond declared on social media Monday night that he had arrived in Bristol on a business trip. The Norcross High School senior delivered on that promise.