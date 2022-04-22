Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The children’s minister at Marion Baptist Church described the feeling of many following a fire that took the life of a 8-year-old child Friday.
EDITOR'S NOTE - Local car dealership owner and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died at the age of 89. This is a story Herald Courier reporter D…
Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney wants a book called “Lawn Boy” out of the Glade Spring Public Library, but the library d…
A bat used by Abingdon was determined to be illegal due to a model number.
Chilhowie senior pitcher Daniel Hutton made a big decision last week by confirming his college plans. The reigning Hogoheegee District baseball player of the year faced another important test Tuesday.
BRISTOL, Va. – A jury tasked with determining the guilt of a Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder began hearing evidence Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10 right-hander has already registered 96 strikeouts in 40 innings of work this spring, bursting on the scene and helping Tazewell start 6-0.
Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors are meeting tonight to decide how to handle a projected $9 million cost overrun for the …
Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…
A Sullivan County lawyer was found guilty of property theft this Thursday and has subsequently been disbarred from practicing law.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.