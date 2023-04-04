ABINGDON

For the fourth time since 2017, Abingdon has a new leader.

Chelsea Campbell, who played softball at Northwood and Emory & Henry, was hired over the summer. She became Abingdon’s third head coach over a five-month period.

“Our district is loaded with aggressive hitters, so we need to minimize errors and let our bats speak,” Campbell said.

Campbell is coming off a banner year at Fort Chiswell where she guided the Pioneers (20-6) to the best season in school history en route to the Class 1 semifinals.

The Falcons opened the season with a 4-1 record.

Senior third baseman Kendel Yates sets the pace after hitting .481 last season and earning second-team All-Class 3 status.

Familiar names in the outfield include Taylor Jennings, Muriel Dillow, Alyssa Lindsey, Maddie Ashby and Lexi Ashby.

Brenna Green returns at shortstop, with Kinley Brooks at second and Iyana Smith at designated hitter.

Sophomore Ella Kiser handles the catching duties, with freshman Lauren Baker at first base.

The pitching staff features Yates, Baker and Hannah Dillard along with Hannah Bowles.

Baker crafted a four-hitter in a recent 8-4 victory against Class 3 school Lord Botetourt.

Sophomore Sophie Spurlock is in the mix as an outfielder.

AHS (12-12) opened the Region 3D playoffs last year with an 8-7 victory against Tunstall in eight innings. The Falcons then lost 6-0 to Lord Botetourt.

Under former coach Jason Delp, the Falcons advanced to the state title game in 2010 and 2015.

GATE CITY

With eight returning starters and seven seniors, the Blue Devils have the essentials for a long playoff run.

The veteran infield featured three all-region selections in senior first baseman Savannah Monroe (.365), senior third baseman K.K. Baker (.415) and junior shortstop Makayla Bays.

A three-sport star, the powerful Bays was named Mountain 7 District player of the year last season after hitting .464.

Senior Kally Wood is at second base, with senior Kady Davidson (.404) handling the catching duties.

Seniors Addie Gibson (.360) and Tori Fansler (.260) return to the outfield along with junior Rylee Blevins (.282). Gibson, who works at center field, is one of the top defensive players in far Southwest Virginia.

Baker crafted a 6-3 record in the circle last year. Freshman Ada Gillenwater has already earned three wins this season, including a one-hitter against Abingdon.

GC (16-10) dropped a 3-1 decision to Wise Central last season in a playoff to determine the top seed from the Mountain District.

After defeating Virginia High in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs, the Blue Devils were eliminated in a 4-2 setback to Tazewell.

The GC junior varsity won the district tournament with a 7-6 victory against Abingdon.

“We will rely heavily on our senior leadership,” GC coach Cara Noe said. “I have a great group of young ladies who work hard and love to compete.”

The Blue Devils (2-0, 5-2) currently average nine runs per game, with both losses coming against Dobyns-Bennett.

JOHN BATTLE

With just two seniors and four returning starters on the roster, new coach Tom Harmon will focus on the fundamentals.

“Our main priority is to rebuild and improve from last year,” Harmon said. “We have some younger players in key positions so nerves and game knowledge will play a major role in our success. I expect us to compete well.”

Harmon has experience coaching in the Washington County Little League softball program.

The veterans are senior catcher Saylor Baldwin, junior first baseman Raniah Gaitor, senior shortstop Jordan Roulett-Wheeler and junior outfielder Eden Wallace.

Sophomore Keeley Smith at second base and freshman third baseman Parker Elton round out the infield.

Along with Wallace, the outfield mix includes sophomore Katie Barrett and freshman Madison Bowery. Sophomore Cora Cross is the designated hitter.

Freshman Taylor Childress is joined on the pitching staff by Roulett-Wheeler, Elton and Barrett.

After falling to Abingdon in the first round of the district tournament last season, John Battle (7-14) lost 9-3 in the Tazewell in the Region 2D playoffs. That was the sixth straight loss for the Trojans

John Battle (0-1, 1-4) downed Virginia High 13-1 earlier this season.

LEE HIGH

Junior catcher Emma Fortner and junior third baseman Chloe Calton are the standouts for the Generals.

Senior pitcher Drew Cox, who missed last season due to injury, is back in the lineup began the season with a shutout against Lee County rival Thomas Walker.

Outfielder Jayden Thomas is the other senior in the lineup.

Calton and freshman Chloe Bledsoe round out the pitching staff.

“Our communication and defense are strengths,” Lee coach Sam Ely said. “Another strength is having three pitchers who can throw at different speeds.”

The Generals (4-21) lost 10-0 to Gate City in the opening round of last season’s district tournament.

Lee High opened this season with a 5-1 record, including a 9-3 victory against John Battle.

RIDGEVIEW

Head coach Kent Grant has compiled a record of 54-30 with the Wolfpack.

With six returning starters, look for more wins this spring.

The veteran cast includes senior catcher Maggie Grant (.310), senior first baseman Claudia Stanley (.361), sophomore second baseman Maddie Fleming (.360, 22 RBIs), junior shortstop Braelynn Strouth (.486, 26 RBIS), junior third baseman McKeena McFall (.459, 29 RBIs) and junior Caiti Hill.

The versatile Hill hit .432 and drove 23 runs last season. She was just as effective in the circle, compiling a 14-6 record.

Ridgeview (16-7) defeated Wise Central 6-5 last season to win its second straight district tournament title.

The playoff run ended in the Region 2D opener with a 10-0 loss in five innings against Richlands.

“We’re looking to build upon how we finished the 2022 season,” Grant said.

UNION

The Bears (0-1, 4-1) have opened this season in style.

On Monday, sophomore Aliyah Davidson allowed just four hits as Union downed J.I. Burton for the second time this season.

Other leaders include senior shortstop Megan Day, junior Addison Toney and Keelie Sutphin.

Union (10-10) lost 7-1 to Ridgeview last season in the first round of the Mountain 7 tournament.

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

The Warriors are coming off the most successful season in school history.

Relying on a potent offense, Wise Central (21-6) won the Mountain 7 District regular season and Region 2D tournament crowns. Bayleigh Allison allowed just two hits in that 3-2 victory over Tazewell in the regional championship.

The fun run culminated in the Class 2 quarterfinals with a 7-1 loss to Dan River and Radford pitching recruit Emily McVay.

The Warriors opened this season with five straight wins, including triumphs against Ridgeview and Union.

Senior third baseman Lexi Baker, outfielder Taylor Cochran, catcher Emily Sturgill and outfielder Gracie Mullins are the leaders.

Baker earned first-team all-state honors last season, while Cochran was a first-team all-region selection.

Baker is joined on the pitching staff by freshman Hannah Salyer, Hallie Sturgill, freshman Maci Gibson, junior Lauren Jackson and junior transfer Madison Looney.

“We’re determined to repeat the success that last year’s team started,” Wise Central coach Allison Shortt said. “Our talented freshmen and sophomore classes will look for leadership from our seniors.”

Mountain 7 District

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Gate City

2. Ridgeview

3. Wise Central

4. Abingdon

5. Union

6. John Battle

7. Lee High