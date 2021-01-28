Mount Rogers Health District launches COVID-19 waiting list

Residents of Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District can now fill out an online survey to join a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to a statement the health department released Wednesday evening.
The Mount Rogers Health District serves the cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties.
The department said the survey can be found at https://redcap.link/MRGwaitlist.
Residents who don’t have internet access should call their local health department to have a staff member complete the survey for them, the statement said. A complete list of those local departments can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/.
“Health district staff will use the list generated by this survey to contact eligible individuals to schedule an appointment as vaccines become available,” the statement said. “Completing the survey is not scheduling an appointment or a guarantee of an appointment.”
The statement also said that Mount Rogers Health District residents who filled out the Virginia Department of Health’s online vaccine eligibility questionnaire still need to complete the new online survey to join the waiting list.
The statement said that while local community partners and health departments are still scheduling appointments for the vaccine, those groups’ “vaccine allocation...remains extremely limited, and appointments will also be limited.”
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in the Mount Rogers Health District, people can visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/, the statement said.
On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health also announced that it will begin sending text messages to people who receive a positive COVID-19 test result in Virginia, according to a statement the state health department shared that day.
“These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people,” the statement said.
VDH said the text messages will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and the messaging will also be available in Spanish. The text messages will also show recipients how to anonymously submit their test results to COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, to let other app users know if they’ve been potentially exposed, the statement said.
“Using tools like automated text messages [provides] additional options to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” Dr. M. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s state health commissioner, said in the statement.
“This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk,” Oliver added.
The statement said to visit www.covidwise.org to download or learn more about the app.