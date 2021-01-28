Mount Rogers Health District launches COVID-19 waiting list

The statement said that while local community partners and health departments are still scheduling appointments for the vaccine, those groups’ “vaccine allocation...remains extremely limited, and appointments will also be limited.”

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in the Mount Rogers Health District, people can visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/vaccine/, the statement said.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health also announced that it will begin sending text messages to people who receive a positive COVID-19 test result in Virginia, according to a statement the state health department shared that day.

“These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people,” the statement said.