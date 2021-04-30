Mother Theresa

Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
A small-town physician assistant has big plans for keeping the old-fashioned family practice alive. Matt Justus will hang out a shingle in Glade Spring next month when he sets up his practice in the town square.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.
A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm acquired the former battery plant on Exide Drive earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.
Online retailer giant Amazon announced Wednesday its plans to establish a delivery center in Bristol, Virginia that is expected to create about 200 to 300 jobs.
An Atlanta-based health care firm has purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Virginia man is behind bars at the Sullivan County Jail after police charged him with using a knife to cut people …
Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
Eastside freshman Taylor Clay went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while playing flawless defense at third base in her varsity debut as the Eastside Spartans posted a 10-4 season-opening softball win over the Patrick Henry Rebels on Tuesday night.
