More sports coaches announced for West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- More coaches have been selected for West Ridge High School’s sports teams, according to a statement from Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
Michael Hoover will serve as West Ridge’s head baseball coach, the statement said. In his seven years as Colonial Heights Middle’s head baseball coach, Hoover led his teams to four victories at the Conference Championship and the first Area Championship in 2018, the statement said. Before that, he spent 12 years as the pitching coach at Sullivan South High School.
A Sullivan South High School graduate, Hoover holds a bachelor's degree in history and master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, along with an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University, according to the statement.
“Coach Hoover played college baseball at Walters State Community College, where he became a junior college All-American in 1998 [and]...finished [second] in the nation in hitting with a .530 batting average,” the statement said.
Daniel Boone High School Assistant Softball Coach Bill Wagner will lead West Ridge’s softball team, the statement said. Between 2003 and 2014, Wagner led the Lady Blazers to two state championship tournaments (runner-up in 2012), 344 wins, eight district titles, five sectionals and two TSSAA playoff appearances, the statement said.
After graduating from Daniel Boone High, Wagner earned his bachelor’s degree from Milligan College, the statement said.
Anthony Gragg, West Ridge’s recently named head cross country coach, will also be head coach of the school’s track team, the statement said. He has 27 years of cross country and track coaching experience at Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools, including his most recent position as head cross country coach at Sullivan North High School, according to the statement.
Gragg holds bachelor’s degrees in mass communication and physical education from East Tennessee State University, as well as a master’s degree from Tusculum College, the statement said.
Trey DeVault will lead the boy’s volleyball team at West Ridge, the statement said. He previously led Sullivan North High School’s volleyball team for the past two seasons.
“The Lady Raiders had a 6-2 conference record in 2019, where they earned a trip to the TSSAA State Regional Playoffs and a 4-4 conference record in 2020,” the statement said.
DeVault also coached volleyball at Dobyns-Bennett High School, first as assistant coach and then as head coach, and led the Lady Indians to their first state tournament in 2002, the statement said.
Cody Wendt will serve as West Ridge’s head swim coach, the statement said. Wendt swam and played football first for Sullivan East High School, where he graduated in 2015, and then for Allegheny College in Maryland, where he graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s in psychology, the statement said.
West Ridge’s wrestling team will be led by Jeret Ratliff, the current head wrestling coach at Sullivan East Middle, the statement said. Ratliff has also served in that position at Sullivan South High School, and worked in several assistant coach positions in Sullivan County.
“Sgt. Ratliff works for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the Sullivan County Department of Education, serving as the district’s safety officer and coordinating the district’s school resource officer program,” the statement said.