More sports coaches announced for West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- More coaches have been selected for West Ridge High School’s sports teams, according to a statement from Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

Michael Hoover will serve as West Ridge’s head baseball coach, the statement said. In his seven years as Colonial Heights Middle’s head baseball coach, Hoover led his teams to four victories at the Conference Championship and the first Area Championship in 2018, the statement said. Before that, he spent 12 years as the pitching coach at Sullivan South High School.

A Sullivan South High School graduate, Hoover holds a bachelor's degree in history and master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, along with an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University, according to the statement.

“Coach Hoover played college baseball at Walters State Community College, where he became a junior college All-American in 1998 [and]...finished [second] in the nation in hitting with a .530 batting average,” the statement said.