BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Commission voted 22-1, with one absent, in favor of providing the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office with an extra $475,000 in funds to meet the increased cost of the medical, nutritional and transportation needs of Sullivan County Jail inmates.

During the panel's Thursday meeting Commissioner Joe Carr, who is the main sponsor of the resolution, thanked Sheriff Jeff Cassidy for sitting down with Sullivan financial director Larry Bailey to find a compromise that would solve the Sheriff's Office's budgetary issues and cut the initial request of $914,400 in half.

"We're able to basically cut the amount in half by moving some extra money over from payroll," Carr said.

Bailey explained that unless the commission decides otherwise, these extra funds do not transfer into the upcoming budget.

"Unless you all choose to include it," he said.

The Sullivan County Commission also voted 23-0, with one absent, in favor of a resolution in support of Senate Bill 927, which if passed by the Tennessee state legislature, would provide the Sheriff's Office with $4,000 a month for HIV/AIDS medication for Sullivan County Jail inmates.

Cassidy emphasized the importance of this bill, not just for his office and jail's inmates in need of care, but for all 95 Sheriff's Offices and inmates across the state.

"This will be great across the state of Tennessee, getting those funds into our local jails," Cassidy said.