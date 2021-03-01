More contagious virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

Initial reports from experts in the United Kingdom also suggest that the UK variant causes more severe cases of COVID-19 than other variants, the VDH statement said, but added that “more studies are needed to confirm this finding.”

None of the residents infected with the B.1.1.7 variant had traveled during the periods when they could have been exposed to it, according to the VDH, which said it had “investigated all three cases and their close contacts and managed them appropriately.”

“...the significance [of those individuals’ lack of recent travel] is that the variant is spreading organically in the local population,” Logan Anderson, a public information officer for the health department, said Monday.

Anderson said the VDH could not respond to questions about the specific times and locations the B.1.1.7 cases were confirmed in Southwest Virginia, or about any symptoms being experienced by the people who tested positive with it, due to “patient privacy concerns.”

But Anderson did say that the variant’s presence in the region “increases the need for individuals to be vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”