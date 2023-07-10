When it comes to Virginia High’s 2024 baseball season, head coach Adam Moore will be back for more.

The interim tag has been removed from Moore’s title and he will attempt to build on a successful first season guiding the Bearcats.

Virginia High went 14-10 and swept the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles this past spring. The Bearcats fell one game short of a spot in the state tournament, dropping a 5-4 decision to Marion in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tourney.

“Obviously, I am very excited to be able to continue on in this role at Virginia High,” Moore said. “This is a great program with a lot of pride and tradition. I’m so thankful for all the support from our administration, coaches, community and parents. It was a blessing to have that positivity throughout our season.”

What made that success seven more impressive was the fact Moore didn’t take over on an interim basis until January after Mark Daniels stepped down, VHS had just one senior and the roster experienced defections both before and during the season. However, Moore still provided a steady hand.

“Coach Moore and his staff did a great job this past season under incredibly challenging circumstances and we look forward to watching what they will be able to accomplish in this upcoming season and beyond,” VHS athletic director Brad Harper said in a press release.

The Bearcats were not considered the preseason favorites in the Southwest District in 2023 and endured some tough losses early against a rigorous schedule, but persevered.

“As a team and coaching staff I felt like we got better as the year progressed,” Moore said. “We all trusted each other and worked daily to improve. We were a little banged up there at the end and missed a couple of sticks in our lineup, falling one win shy of a state berth. It did not end the way we wanted it to.

"I also believe the kids will remember how that felt as well. However, that does not take away the accomplishments and how much fun we all had together this season. We made a lot of great memories together away from just the game itself.”

Freshman outfielder Ollie Foy (.367 batting average, 21 RBIs, 17 stolen bases), junior infielder/pitcher Bhraedon Meredith (.367, 22 RBIs; 4-3 record on the mound), sophomore pitcher Luke Whitt (7-2, three saves, 2.86 ERA) and junior outfielder Devin Lathrop (.318, 14 RBIs) were among the many underclassmen who played vital roles for VHS. Meredith will compete for the West team in the Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg this weekend.

“My staff and I are very excited to get this thing cranked up again,” Moore said. “It all begins this fall for workouts. We only graduated one senior, our leader Conner Davidson. He was the glue to holding our team together and will be greatly missed. We have 13 kids back next season and all our pitching returning. This offseason is going to be very crucial for us to continue to develop our kids to be better players and young men moving forward. We can’t wait.”

VHSL Class 1 state champion Lebanon shifts to the Class 2 level and the Southwest District for the upcoming school year. John Battle and Marion, Region 2D's state tournament representatives in 2023, also have plenty of talent back in the fold too.

The Bearcats will be right there in the mix as well under the guidance of Moore, who won 87 games as the head coach at Holston during an eight-year run that ended in 2012.

“The staff and I are fully invested in the kids that we have now on and off the field,” Moore said. “We have also been keeping an eye out on our younger kids coming up too. We are always watching and looking forward to working with the youth in our community. There is a lot of work yet to do, but I promise it’s going to be fun.”

Virginia High’s head baseball coaches since 1974:

Eddie Icenhour (1974-1993)

Mark Daniels (1994-2011; 2013-2022)

Carlos Lee (2012, interim)

Adam Moore (2023-present)