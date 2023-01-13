Moore double-double lifts Indians

Brelyn Moore came up with another double-double on Friday night for Rural Retreat High School’s girls basketball team and this one was doubly important.

Her 20-point, 11-rebound performance helped the Indians take control of first place in the Hogoheegee District with a 54-42 win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 11 points for Rural Retreat (11-4, 3-0), which built a 31-23 halftime lead.

Morgan Varney had 23 points to lead Lebanon, while senior Shelby Keys added 11 points.

Gate City 66, Lee High 16

The duo of Makayla Bays (14 points) and Lexi Ervin (13 points) were the difference-makers as the Blue Devils blasted the Lee High Generals.

Cassidy Hammonds scored all six of Lee’s points in the first half and finished with nine points.

Holston 39, Patrick Henry 33

Ashton Keith canned six 3-pointers as she pumped in 22 points in Holston’s hard-fought Hogoheegee District win.

Bailey Widener added 11 points for the Cavaliers.

Avery Maiden (16 points) and Shaina Addair (10 points) were the top scorers for PH.

George Wythe 41, Fort Chiswell 30

Abby Berry scored 12 points as George Wythe moved to 10-2 with a Mountain Empire District win over its archrival.

McKenzie Tate added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Maroons.

Blair Jackson’s eight points were the most for Fort Chiswell.

Eastside 59, Castlewood 33

Azzy Hammons scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half as Eastside collected a Cumberland District road win.

Reagan McCoy and Lexie Carter added 10 points apiece for the Spartans with Carter also pulling down eight rebounds.

Anna Summers (12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) and Bailee Varney (12 points, seven rebounds) were tops for Castlewood.

West Ridge 52, David Crockett 47

Allie Reilly was a major factor with 19 points and Lilly Bates dished out six assists as West Ridge earned a key Big 5 Conference victory.

BOYS

Patrick Henry 53, Holston 44

Jake Hall scored 30 points as the Rebels jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead in earning a Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Kade Gobble and Hamilton Addair had eight points each for Patrick Henry.

Holston, which scored 35 of its 44 points in the second half, was led by Connor Finley with 13 points and 12 by Harper Collie.

Eastside 71, Castlewood 41

Kaleb Lawson’s 18-point, 11-rebound performance was among the highlights for Eastside as the Spartans crushed Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.

Ben Sutherland (14 points) and Shawn Mullins (10 points) also scored in double digits. The crew for Coeburn closed the first half on a 21-8 run.

Castlewood was led by Cayden Dishman’s 19 points.

Lebanon 86, Rural Retreat 42

Lebanon bounced back in a big way.

A night after losing to Russell County rival Honaker, the Pioneers had four players score in double figures in routing Rural Retreat.

Michael Reece (24 points), Keyton Keene (20 points), Andy Lambert (17 points) and Hunter Musick (16 points) were the tone-setters for Lebanon.

Levi Crockett led Rural Retreat with 20 points.

Gate City 76, Lee High 60

Gunner Garrett gunned in 20 points and also pulled down nine rebounds as the Gate City Blue Devils remained unbeaten in Mountain 7 District play.

Eli McMurray (17 points) and Bo Morris (10 points) also scored in double digits.

Lee was led by Brayden Hammonds’ 14 points.

George Wythe 91, Fort Chiswell 62

Reed Kirtner scored 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons continued to cruise with a Mountain Empire District win over their archnemesis.

David Goode (15 points), Treyvon Rainey (14 points) and Brayden Rainey (14 points) were also key cogs in a high-scoring attack.

Fort Chiswell’s Nathan Norris led all scorers with 24 points.

David Crockett 68, West Ridge 63

West Ridge built a five-point lead after one quarter, but David Crockett had its way in the final three quarters in earning a Big 5 Conference victory.

Wade Witcher scored 21 points to lead West Ridge, while Dawson Arnold and Avery Horne added 14 points apiece in the loss.