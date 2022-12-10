Moore dominates as Twin Valley wins Hoopalachia

Twin Valley made it a three-peat.

Haylee Moore dominated to the tune of 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals as the Panthers powered their way to a 71-31 girls basketball win over East Ridge (Kentucky) to win the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic for the third consecutive year.

Rayne Hawthorne (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Cheyanna Davis (10 points, three assists, two steals) also played well. Twin Valley led 46-20 at halftime.

Johnson County 61, Hurley 30

Brookanna Hutchins had 28 points as Johnson County won the third-place game of the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.

The Longhorns closed the first half on a 30-3 run.

Rylee Jackson led Hurley with 21 points.

Wise County Central 52, Dobyns-Bennett 48

Emmah McAmis scored 23 points to lead Wise County Central to a 52-48 win over Dobyns-Bennett in the DoubleTree Round Ball Classic at Science Hill.

Madison Looney added 10 points and Emilee Brickey had three 3s to finish with nine points for the 5-0 Warriors.

Caroline Hill led the Indians (5-4) with 20 points, including a trio of 3s.

BOYS

Hurley 52, Twin Valley 27

Landon Bailey scored 14 points to lead three Hurley scorers in double figures in a victory over Twin Valley in the Hoopalachia Hardword Classic.

Landon Atkins added 12 points and Eddie Hurley had 11 for the Rebels (1-2).

Hurley was paced by Blake Cooper and Hayden Fuller with eight points each.

Wise Central 79, Phelps (Ky.) 47

Ethan Collins can do it all on the basketball court and he showcased his all-around skillset once again on Saturday with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Parker Collins (18 points) and Casey Dotson (11 points) were also among the standouts in the blowout win. Central led 17-5 eight minutes into the game.

West Ridge 64, Gate City 58

Wade Witcher led three West Ridge scorers with 21 points as the Wolves downed Gate City.

Avery Horne added 14 points in the win.

Eli McMurray’s 24 points were tops for Gate City.

East Ridge (Ky.) 61, Richlands 56

East Ridge held off a late Richlands rally to win the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic.

Richlands was led by Colton Mullins’ 20 points. The Blue Tornado trailed 28-12 at halftime.