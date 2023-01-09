Moore appointed interim baseball coach for Bearcats

Adam Moore will serve as the interim head baseball coach at Virginia High this season following the retirement of Mark Daniels, who cited personal reasons for his decision to step down, according to a press release issued by Virginia High School Monday morning.

Daniels was found guilty of driving while impaired Jan. 5 following a traffic stop on Sept. 15, 2022. Daniels was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration with all 90 days suspended and 12 months of unsupervised probation with a restricted driver’s license.

He will remain a physical education and health teacher at the school, according to the press release issued by VHS.

Daniels took over as head coach for Eddie Icenhour in 1994 and compiled a 481-183 record with three state championships (1996, 2014, 2015) and three state-runner-up finishes (1998, 2010, 2018) during his tenure. Many of his players went on to play at the NCAA Division I and professional levels with the most notable of those being Justin Grimm, who won a World Series ring as a relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Daniels was suspended for the 2012 season after off-the-field issues and longtime assistant Carlos Lee served as the interim head coach, but he returned to the dugout the following season.

Daniels declined to comment on Monday via a text message.

Moore, 46, won 87 games during eight seasons as the head coach at Holston, a successful stint which ended in 2012. He guided the Cavaliers to a 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state runner-up finish.

He’ll now be calling the shots again more than a decade later.

“It has been a whirlwind,” Moore said. “This happened so fast, but I am very thankful for the opportunity.”

A 1995 John Battle High School graduate who later played at NCAA Division III Ferrum College, Moore’s head coaching experience is a plus.

“There are a lot of responsibilities behind the scenes as a head coach that a lot of people just do not understand, unless you have lived it,” Moore said. “The experience I gained at Holston High School was so valuable and the success we had as a program, unbelievable. I will never forget those young men and coaches who worked hard every day. My old ball coach, Jimmy King, was the principal, which was cool.”

Moore spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant on Daniels’ coaching staff. He said that should make the transition go smoothly.

“The kids are familiar with me from being on the JV level or serving as the pitching coach since 2020,” Moore said. “It should help ease the transition this season.”

VHS went 12-13 and won the Southwest District championship in 2022 as the season – and Daniels’ tenure – ended with a 12-2 loss to John Battle in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament.

“We have some experienced players coming back this year,” Moore said. “Great leadership will be there with our seniors, along with some talented underclassmen. This team will work hard in the classroom and on the field. We will not be outworked.”

Not counting Lee’s interim stint in 2012, Virginia High has had just two head coaches – Icenhour and Daniels – over the last 50 years and won seven state championships during that span.

“I have always stopped and thought about that from time to time,” Moore said. “Two of the best in the state of Virginia and I love them both. I am not going to take that for granted. We are going to hit the ground running and there is not enough time to worry about pressure. If you are doing the right things, everything works out in the end.”

As you can tell, Moore is not taking his new gig lightly.

“I have known Coach Daniels for at least 35 years,” Moore said. “He was kind enough to hire me on as an assistant and trusted me as a part of the program. The program has always been bigger than the individual and he made sure everyone knew that. He is my friend and I cannot thank him enough. I love him. We all love him.”