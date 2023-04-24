Reds 7, Rangers 6

TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Texas.

José Leclerc (0-1) walked Jonathan India to lead off the ninth. India went to second on a Will Smith wild pitch and scored on Friedl’s single to right.

The Reds came back from a 5-1 third-inning deficit and tied the game in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Henry Ramos and Nick Senzel by Leclerc.

Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

Ramón Urías hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit against Chris Sale, beating the Boston Red Sox for a seventh straight victory.

Sale allowed nine hits in five innings, failing to hold onto a 4-0 lead after Triston Casas and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Orioles starter Dean Kremer wasn’t great either, but he made it into the sixth inning after some early struggles and gave his team a chance to come back.

Rays 8, Astros 3

Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, beating Houston on Monday night.

Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901.

Rockies 6, Guardians 0

Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies won for just the second time in 13 games, beating Cleveland

Gomber (1-4) held the Guardians to three singles — all by Steven Kwan — in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was pounded for nine runs and nine hits in just two innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on April 19.