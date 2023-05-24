Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Vanderbilt University and Bristol Pirates catcher Jason Delay had two hits and drove in a run for the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as his team dropped a 3-2 decision to the Texas Rangers Wednesday afternoon.

Delay is hitting .328 in his second big-league season. He made his professional debut with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2017 after being drafted out of Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Martín Pérez pitched seven strong innings, Marcus Semien hit the 16th leadoff homer of his career and the Rangers held off Pittsburgh.

Pérez (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts to win his fifth straight decision. The 32-year-old left-hander kept the Pirates in check, inducing 12 groundball outs, including a pair of inning-ending double plays.

Will Smith struck out Jack Suwinski with the bases loaded in the eighth then worked a ninth for his ninth save. Texas won for the fifth time in six games to move 13 games over .500 (31-18) for the first time since the end of the 2016 season.

Semien took the second pitch of the game from Johan Oviedo (3-4) and sent it into the left-field stands for his eighth home run of the season, extending his hitting streak to 14 games in the process.

Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe had two hits each for Texas, which got all the offense needed during a three-run first against Oviedo.