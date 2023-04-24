BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Tyson Mitchell outdueled Lucas Slagle and the Sullivan East baseball team got an important Upper Lakes Conference victory Monday at McKamey Field.

Mitchell pitched a three-hit shutout, Connor McCormack’s one-out single in the fourth scored Jonathan Beach and the Patriots held on for a 1-0 victory against Unicoi County.

East’s victory moved it into a three-way tie for second in the league with Unicoi County and Elizabethton. All three teams are 5-5 with two remaining league games.

The second- and third-place finishers avoid the play-in game in the district tournament. A loss Monday would’ve meant Elizabethton and Unicoi County held head-to-head tiebreakers against the Patriots.

It wasn’t a do-or-die game for avoiding the play-in game, but it was in the vicinity.

“Yeah, it was pretty close [to do or die] for us,” Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said.

Mitchell’s velocity appeared to be topping out in the upper 80s. He walked two and struck out nine, including Kolby Jones for the final out of the game, which stranded Chris Chavez at third base.

“I think he had a little extra on his fastball today and he had control of his slider, which is important for him,” Breuninger said. “I think he threw one of his best games of the year, and that’s saying a lot because he’s thrown a lot of good games.”

Slagle bested Mitchell in the teams’ first meeting on April 3, a 5-4 Blue Devils victory. Mitchell allowed eight hits, six walks and three runs while striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings in that one.

“Today my arm felt really good,” Mitchell said. “It was probably the best that it’s felt this year so far. I’m hoping to get it feeling even better.”

Shutting out Unicoi County was especially impressive.

“They’re a good-hitting team,” Mitchell said.

Indeed, the Blue Devils were coming off a 13-7 win in the spacious TVA Credit Union Ballpark against Science Hill, the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team.

“It feels good,” Mitchell said. “But then again, it feels good to shut out any team.”

Mitchell also had a key hit during the Patriots’ game-winning rally, of sorts. Corbin Dickenson led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, and after Beach reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced him to second with a sharply hit single to left field.

McCormack followed with an RBI single through the left side. McCormack has missed much of the season with a foot injury.

“He’s a stick,” Mitchell said. “He was out for a couple of weeks, but came back and picked up right where he left off.”

Mitchell had some help from his friends in the field.

Ethan Waters made a sliding catch to deny Valentin Batrez a hit for the third out in the top of the first inning. Shortstop Corbin Dickenson ranged quickly to his left to get Brayden Hendrickon’s hard-hit ball and made a strong throw to first to prevent a leadoff hit in the sixth.

And second baseman Jake Witcher made a crowd-pleasing play on Gavin Tipton’s sharply hit ball for the second out in the seventh with the tying run (Chris Chavez) on second base.

“We made some plays,” Breuninger said. “Tyson was on today and we did just enough to scratch one across. That’s a good team, obviously. It’s a win we needed.”

Batrez, who signed with Milligan University earlier on Monday, was 1-for-2 with a line-out and a hit-by-pitch. Chavez was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Slagle, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings.

“Tonight was exactly the game I thought it would be,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “Mitchell and Slagle were both great on the mound. They managed to get one across and that’s good enough with Mitchell on the mound.”