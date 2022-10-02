Mitchell makes NFL debut with Lions

DETROIT – James Mitchell made his National Football League debut on Sunday afternoon.

The former Union High School star saw time at tight end and on special teams for the Detroit Lions in their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mitchell did not have a catch, but provided blocking in some critical goal line situations that resulted in touchdowns.

The rookie had been inactive for Detroit’s first three games after playing in two of the team’s three preseason contests. The Lions selected him in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft and he had a long and grueling rehabilitation process from a knee injury that cut short his 2021 season at Virginia Tech.

Mitchell and his family also got a mention from Fox play-by-play man Chris Myers during the television broadcast.

He became the third guy who played high school football in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to appear in a NFL regular-season game.

Running backs and siblings Thomas Jones (2000-2011) and Julius Jones (2004-201) previously did so after starring at Powell Valley High School.