Mitchell catches 2 in loss to Panthers

Former Union High School star James Mitchell had two catches for 31 yards on Saturday for the Detroit Lions in their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Many folks from Southwest Virginia made the short trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve to see the rookie tight end play.

Those loyal fans saw Mitchell produce a season-high in receiving yardage.

He had a 22-yard reception in the first quarter and a 9-yard gain after hauling in a pass from Jared Goff in the third quarter.

Mitchell has nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown this season.