 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is partnering with The Vein Company who is sponsoring 1,333 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Mitchell Watch

Mitchell catches 2 in loss to Panthers

  • 0
Lions Bears Football

Former Union High School and Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell had two receptions for the Detroit Lions in a loss at Carolina on Saturday. 

 AP file photo

Former Union High School star James Mitchell had two catches for 31 yards on Saturday for the Detroit Lions in their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Many folks from Southwest Virginia made the short trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve to see the rookie tight end play.

Those loyal fans saw Mitchell produce a season-high in receiving yardage.

He had a 22-yard reception in the first quarter and a 9-yard gain after hauling in a pass from Jared Goff in the third quarter.

Mitchell has nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown this season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts