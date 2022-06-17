 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MILO

MILO

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-81 lane closures to begin Monday night

I-81 lane closures to begin Monday night

Plans to temporarily close northbound lanes on I-81 near Exit 17 will begin next week, beginning on Monday evening June 13, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts