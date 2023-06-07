It was an emotional scene on May 21 at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago as popular NHRA veteran Clay Millican earned his first Top Fuel victory in five years.

As usual, the charismatic Drummonds, Tennessee, resident was emotional following his long-awaited conquest.

“I still love my job. I’ve been doing it a long time and I’m not done yet,” Millican said.

The next task comes this weekend in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Millican currently holds the No. 11 spot in Top Fuel points with his new Rick Ware Racing team.

“We’ve been struggling and it’s been tough, but we’ve got all new parts and pieces from our team and they believe in us,” Millican said.

Millican is a true believer in the magic of Thunder Valley. The first career NHRA victory for the 59 year-old Millican came in the 2017 edition of the Thunder Valley Nationals.

“Nothing will ever beat that Father’s Day weekend,” Millican said.

On Aug. 13, 2015, Millican’s 22-year-old son, Dalton, was killed in single-person motorcycle accident near the Millican home. Dalton was the owner/driver of Blue Thunder in the Monster Jam series and raced in ATV events around the southeast, including Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tennessee.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my drag racing career and nothing will ever top that,” said Millican, who stormed to six straight IHRA Top Fuel championships. “We’ve won races since then, but for my family, emotionally, personally, nothing will ever come close. For that to happen the way it did, in Tennessee on Father’s Day. I don’t care if I got on a streak of wins at the U.S. Nationals.”

Millican is optimistic about his role with the expansive Rick Ware Racing group. The Concord, North Carolina, operation also fields cars in the NASCAR, IndyCar and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

“The whole thing is awesome because we’re all learning from each other,” Millican said. “There’s not much tie-in with our Top Fuel car and the NASCAR car. But if you go in the Rick Ware Racing shop, you’ll see a global Supercross bike, an IMSA car competing all over the world, and the Top Fuel team,” Millican said. “I’m having a blast because (Ware’s) exposing me to all those forms of motorsports.

“I made my first trip to the 24 Hours of Daytona this year. I won at Route 66 and then went to the Indy 500. I think we’ve got it figured out. Bristol is my home race, and we’re on a pretty good roll right now.”