 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mental heath community recognizes Self-Harm Awareness Month
0 comments

Mental heath community recognizes Self-Harm Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0

Local mental health organizations are raise awareness this March for self-harm – a condition that affects primarily teenagers and young adults.

"People typically self-harm for different reasons,” said Sherri Feather, senior vice president of Specialty Services for Frontier Health. “Some people resort to self-harm to cope with overwhelming emotions or negative thoughts.”

Self-harm occurs when someone intentionally and repeatedly harms themselves impulsively but not lethally. Some common methods include skin cutting, hair pulling and punching objects or oneself. 

“If you believe a friend or loved one is harming themselves, it is important not to shame them or try to force them to stop,” Feather said. “Instead, check in on them, offer support and understanding and assist them in reaching out for treatment.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts