Mental heath community recognizes Self-Harm Awareness Month

"People typically self-harm for different reasons,” said Sherri Feather, senior vice president of Specialty Services for Frontier Health. “Some people resort to self-harm to cope with overwhelming emotions or negative thoughts.”

Self-harm occurs when someone intentionally and repeatedly harms themselves impulsively but not lethally. Some common methods include skin cutting, hair pulling and punching objects or oneself.

“If you believe a friend or loved one is harming themselves, it is important not to shame them or try to force them to stop,” Feather said. “Instead, check in on them, offer support and understanding and assist them in reaching out for treatment.”