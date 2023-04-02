BENHAMS, Va. — Marathon runners from 26 states are slated to run across the entire Mendota Trail at the end of this month.

The Mendota Trail spans 12.5 miles from Bristol’s Island Road to Mendota Road at Mendota, Virginia.

The marathon runners are covering all that plus running up the roads at Mendota to reach the Mendota Fire Tower on Clinch Mountain.

WHEW!

It’s a 50K race called The Yeti.

And the runners don’ really care that the trail may not be completely finished by the time of the race on April 29, said Dr. Jim Lapis, president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.

Today, the sleepy community of Benhams, Virginia, is slowly waking up with the construction of the trail in the western Washington County, Virginia, hamlet.

“It’s increasing everybody’s property values. It’s going to lift all ships. That’s why I like it,” said Benhams property owner Ken Fleenor.

The trail slices through Benhams — on an old railbed — with a very viable trestle above a road at the Mendota Trail parking area at Benhams.

The Yeti brings 250 runners to Benhams, Lapis said.

“This is the staging area,” said Fleenor, a farmer and paramedic whose land lies along a half-mile of the trail.

Fleenor, 62, remembers the trains that once ran across the Mendota Trail prior to 1972. Yet, he says, he now prefers to see the bicyclists and pedestrians who are so excited to have this new trail to explore.

“I’d rather have bicycles than a 500-ton coal train. But, I love railroading,” Fleenor said. “I’m a railroader and a hiker.”

Fleenor tells stories of the railroad history at Benhams to curious trail-users.

“These people ride $5,000 bicycles,” Fleenor said. “They believe in using the trail — not abusing the trail.”

For years, the Mendota Trail has been under construction on an old railroad line — about a dozen miles from one of the nation’s most popular rail trails, the Virginia Creeper Trail, connecting Abingdon, Virginia, to the headwaters of the New River at the border of Ashe County, North Carolina.

“We’ll be an additive to the county’s stock of trails, rather than saying we’ve got better waterfalls or we’re prettier — or things like that,” Lapis said. “We really are copying the Creeper, learning from it and benefiting.”

That was the mission for this trail about 20 years ago when the now-broke City of Bristol, Virginia, attempt4d to develop the trail — but ran into too many legal snags to keep going.

Now, with the trail slated to be finished in mid-summer, it’s expected to be taken over as a public park administered by Washington County, Virginia.

“The city is incapable of doing anything, apparently,” Lapis aid. “They’re paralyzed. That dump is taking everything — the landfill.”

Still, a small portion of the trail runs through the city — and Lapis dreams of more, including a connection on a closed railroad track that runs from Island Road to Shearer’s, a potato chip factory — and possibly beyond on land stretching into the city’s vibrant downtown district.

The Bristol parking lot could be prettier, Lapis said.

“My thought is that you can’t make that trailhead much prettier because it’s got a demolition yard on the far end and it has to have all of these big wires that go under the intestate right there. We’re stuck with that,” Lapis said. “But we really belong in downtown Bristol. That’s where the connection should be. It’s close to hotels and restaurants.”