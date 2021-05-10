 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MECC announces largest graduating class in its history
0 comments

MECC announces largest graduating class in its history

  • Updated
  • 0

BIG STONE GAP, Va. - Over 630 graduates earning over 870 academic awards are set to become a part of Mountain Empire Community College history as the Class of 2021 will be the largest graduating class in the college's 49-year history.

“Mountain Empire Community College’s success is measured through the accomplishments of our graduates and never have we had such success,” said MECC President Kristen Westover.

Graduates will be recognized during a virtual ceremony at the Central Drive-In Theater in Blackwood on May 14.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts