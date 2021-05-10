MECC announces largest graduating class in its history

BIG STONE GAP, Va. - Over 630 graduates earning over 870 academic awards are set to become a part of Mountain Empire Community College history as the Class of 2021 will be the largest graduating class in the college's 49-year history.
“Mountain Empire Community College’s success is measured through the accomplishments of our graduates and never have we had such success,” said MECC President Kristen Westover.
Graduates will be recognized during a virtual ceremony at the Central Drive-In Theater in Blackwood on May 14.