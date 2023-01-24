McKinney layup lifts Union past Warriors

The Union Bears were saved by Gracy on Tuesday.

Gracy McKinney took a pass from Abby Slagle and converted the game-winning layup with two seconds remaining as the bunch from Big Stone Gap stunned Wise County Central for a 36-35 Mountain 7 District girls basketball victory.

The loss by Central (13-4, 6-2) moved Gate City into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7.

Union (10-6, 4-3) received 15 points from Slagle and 12 points from Isabella Blagg in the low-scoring contest. The Bears led 26-23 after three quarters.

Central was paced by the 15-point outing of Emmah McAmis.

Lebanon 60, Northwood 14

Morgan Varney tossed in 31 points as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Northwodo for a Hogoheegee District road win.

Chloe Couch added 10 points for the Pioneers, who led 23-2 after the first quarter.

Amber Gates scored half of Northwood’s points.

J.I. Burton 63, Thomas Walker 39

Sophomore Sarah Williams sank seven 3-pointers as part of a 23-point performance and the J.I. Burton Raiders topped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Rehgan Sensabaugh (13 points) and Aniyah Hollinger (12 points) also played well. Burton closed the first half on a 21-8 run to take total control.

Sarah McPherson was tops for Thomas Walker with 13 points.

Tazewell 54,

Graham 43

Maddie Day had herself a night with 30 points, eight steals and four blocks as the Tazewell Bulldogs earned a Southwest District victory over archrival Graham.

Maddie Gillespie’s 16-point, nine-rebound performance was also notable.

Eastside 57,

Rye Cove 28

Sophomore Azzy Hammons continues to score in high numbers as she totaled 25 points in a Cumberland District win over the Eagles of Rye Cove.

Taylor Clay added 13 points and seven steals for Eastside, which built a 32-17 halftime lead.

Gracie Turner led Rye Cove with 10 points.

George Wythe 50, Galax 34

Abby Berry had 17 points as George Wythe ended its two-game losing streak with a Mountain Empire District road victory.

Makaylan Luttrell (13 points) also played well for the Maroons, who dominated the final three quarters.

Jenna Sawyers had 13 points for Galax, a number representing half her team’s total.

Grundy 60,

Council 28

Kate Bostic led three Grundy scorers in double digits with 17 points as the Golden Wave rolled to a Black Diamond District victory.

Jessi Looney and Makailah Estep added 15 points apiece for Grundy, which raced out to a 33-10 halftime advantage.

Freshman Ella Rasnake of Council led all scorers with 21 points.

West Ridge 46, Dobyns-Bennett 35

Alexis Hood was West Ridge’s top scorer with 13 points as the Wolves won over Dobyns-Bennett for the second time this season.

Marion 55,

Virginia High 39

Ella Moss had herself a game with 29 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes cruised past Virginia High for a victory inside the Bearcat Den.

Senior Aly Wright led VHS with 12 points.

John Battle 46,

Lee High 26

Karlee Blaylock racked up 14 points, three rebounds and two steals in leading the John Battle Trojans to a Mountain 7 District road win.

Keeley Smith added six rebounds and three steals for the Trojans.

Lee received 14 points from Cassidy Hammonds.

Rural Retreat 61, Patrick Henry 14

Make it 15 double-doubles on the season for Brelyn Moore, who tallied 17 points and 17 rebounds in Rural Retreat’s Hogoheegee District road win over the Rebels.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points — 12 on four 3-pointers — seven steals and six assists for the Indians (13-5, 5-0), who are still unbeaten in league play.

Shaina Addair led Patrick Henry with seven points.

Elizabethton 76, Sullivan East 40

Elizabethton played like the 4th ranked Class 3A team in Tennessee, led by 15 points from Renna Lan, 14 by Lina Lyon and 13 for Reiley Whitson.

Lane had five of Elizabethton’s nine 3-pointers in the win, while Marlee Mathena had 14 points for the Cyclones, who are 19-4 and 5-0 in the Upper Lakes Conference.

Jenna Hare scored 22 points for Sullivan East (7-19, 0-5).

BOYS

Lebanon 68, Northwood 43

Andy Lambert scored 20 points and Mike Reece added 17 in the Pioneers’ Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Hunter Musick added 11 points for Lebanon, which scored 28 points each in the second and third quarters.

Northwood was led by Caleb Havens with 14 points and Owen Doane with 10.

John Battle 73,

Lee High 59

Gavin Ratliff scored 22 points, including four of the Trojan’s nine 3-pointers in a Mountain 7 District road win over the Generals.

Porter Gobble also had 22 points, while Brandon Gibson had three 3-pointers and 13 points for John Battle.

Caleb Leonard led Lee High with 18 points, while Byrnnen Pendergraft had 16 points and Jacob Leonard tossed in 13 in the loss.

George Wythe 68, Galax 30 Reed Kirtner tossed in 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons crushed Mountain Empire District archrival Galax.

Ty Campbell added 11 points for GW, which led 25-9 after one quarter.

Galax scored just seven points in the second half.

Eastside 68,

Rye Cove 33

Shawn Mullins was a major playmaker on Tuesday as he tallied 10 points, eight steals and five assists in Eastside’s Cumberland District victory.

Eli McCoy (18 points), Kaleb Lawson (13 points) and Cole Mullins (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Spartans.

Wise Central 45, Union 43

Ethan Collins scored 18 points – and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line – as the Wise County Central Warriors edged Union for a Mountain 7 District triumph.

Chance Boggs added 14 points for the Warriors, who have played several close games over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Kam Bostic of Union led all scorers with 19 points.

J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 56

Maxwell Gilliam scored 18 points as the balanced J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Thomas Walker.

Clay Hart (16 points), Dauntae Keys (12 points) and Braxton Williams (11 points) were also standouts for the crew from Norton.Maxwell Gilliam scored 18 points as the balanced J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Thomas Walker.

Cameron Grabeel was top scoer for TW with 15 points.

Patrick Henry 59, Rural Retreat 37

Jake Hall scored 19 points as Patrick Henry overpowered Rural Retreat for the 10th win of the season for the Rebels.

Hamilton Addair and Kadin Gobble supplied 11 points apiece for the Rebels, who raced out to a 16-4 lead.

Virginia High 75, Marion 64

Aquemini Martin went for 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Virginia High Bearcats bested Southwest District foe Marion.

Dante Worley’s 24-point, eight-assist performance was the latest in another line of standout performances for the VHS senior as well. The Bearcats opened up a 41-18 halftime lead and held off a late charge by the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Parker Wolfe poured in 22 points for Marion.

Dobyns-Bennett 86, West Ridge 60

Dante Oliver dominated to the tune of 31 points as Dobyns-Bennett drubbed the Wolves of West Ridge.

Sullivan East 68, Elizabethton 58

The Sullivan East Patriots gained some revenge on Elizabethton and only needed four quarters to do so.

Drake Fisher pumped in 24 points as East got some payback for a triple-overtime loss to the Cyclones earlier this month.

Tyler Cross added 19 points and Jacob Witcher went for a dozen points for the Patriots, who led by 10 points after one quarter and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.