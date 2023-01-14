 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCutchen back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ long-awaited renaissance a decade ago.

The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press that McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pirates earlier in his career, has agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal with the club. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a successful physical.

The signing is a homecoming for the 36-year-old McCutchen, who helped guide the Pirates to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15 after two decades of losing. He was traded to San Francisco in January 2018 in a cost-cutting move in a swap that sent outfielder Bryan Reynolds, then a prospect in the Giants organization, to Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's return comes as the Pirates are shopping Reynolds, Pittsburgh's everyday centerfielder and an All-Star himself in 2021. Reynolds requested a trade last month.

