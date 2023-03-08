Reagan McCoy is the only senior on the Eastside High School girls basketball squad and also happens to be a top rebounder for the Spartans.

That is not the only distinction she holds.

“She won homecoming queen in basketball,” said Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk. “So she is royalty on the team.”

McCoy goes for another crowning achievement today as the Eastside Spartans (24-5) face the Rappahannock County Panthers (21-7) at 12:30 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

The 5-foot-9 McCoy pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with five points, two steals, two blocks and zero turnovers in playing all 32 minutes of Monday night’s 53-52 state semifinal triumph over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Like usual though, her key contributions can’t be based on statistics alone.

“She is the glue,” Funk said. “She brings to the table things you can’t teach – pure leadership with calmness. That is contagious. She is one amazing young lady.”

McCoy takes her responsibilities as the only senior serious.

“I definitely try my best to be a leader for the team and just be a reliable player and teammate,” she said. “I always want to be there for my teammates on and off the court and I love all of them.”

She spends a lot of time with most of them as well.

McCoy, Taylor Clay, Shelby Stanley, Maddie Compton and Lexi Bond all happen to play volleyball, basketball and softball for the Spartans.

“Yes, there is some big-time pride in girls sports at Eastside because we always finish strong every season,” McCoy said. “I think it is so cool that we have so much support throughout the school. It has especially been noticeable this year with our amazing student sections and it has just been so cool this year.”

That is not a new development for a school that is competitive in every female sport year in and year out.

Eastside has been to the state finals in softball (winning it all in 2012) and volleyball (finishing as runner-up to Mathews in 2011) and now in girls basketball. Only two other schools in far Southwest Virginia – Gate City and Patrick Henry – have achieved that trifecta in the modern era.

“Success breeds success and success tends to carry over,” said Eastside volleyball coach Brianne Casteel Bailey. “I think our success comes from them playing multiple sports and just being well-rounded athletes. … My daughter, Blakely, said the other day she didn’t need siblings, because she has the girls, meaning the female athletes at Eastside.”

When Eastside made those previous state finals appearances, the current players on the roster were just tykes. They’ve carried on the winning tradition.

“We have had a lot of great players over the years that have inspired our younger players,” said Eastside softball coach Suzi Atwood. “Our players really like to compete. They want to compete in practice and in the game. They inspire themselves to play at a higher level and then inspire each other. We have been very successful in each sport and that seems to carry over to the next sport.”

That is crucial at a small school.

Heck, Funk herself competed in six sports at now-defunct St. Paul High School and played basketball and softball at the college level.

Eastside attempts to add a gold trophy to the case and a state championship banner for the gym today. The queen of the court for the Spartans hopes to rule in Richmond.

“I might have some nerves, but it will definitely be more excitement more than anything,” McCoy said. “I have not been up there before and I can’t wait to see it – the place where I’ll finish my career.”