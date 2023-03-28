Eli McCoy was once again the real deal for the Eastside Spartans.

The senior went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while also picking up on the win as the crew from Coeburn cruised to a 16-6 non-district baseball win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Jaxsyn Collins (3-for-4, two runs), Christopher Steele (two hits), Jeremy Sexton (two hits) and Tanner Perry (three RBIs) also helped the Spartans avenge an earlier loss to PH.

Eastside is 4-1 this season, including going 3-1 against squads from the Hogoheegee District.

John Battle 14, Lee High 4

Sophomore Porter Gobble homered, tripled and doubled in that order – falling a single short of the cycle – as the John Battle Trojans earned a Mountain 7 District victory over Lee High.

The Trojans (3-1) overcame an early 3-1 deficit.

Broadie Bailey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Battle, while Ryan Mix tallied two RBIs and Elijah Childress scored three runs.

Brycen Moritz and Jacob Leonard each had hits for Lee.

Sullivan East 3, Tennessee High 2

The Tennessee High Vikings are unbeaten no more.

Archrival Sullivan East edged the club from Bristol on Tuesday as Corbin Dickerson pitched a complete-game three-hitter.

The go-ahead run for the Patriots (5-4) scored in the top of the seventh inning as a third strike got by the catcher and the baserunner scooted home.

Tyson Mitchell and Jake Witcher each had three hits for the Patriots.

Dickenson struck out 12 with Ashton Leonard, Evan Mutter and Isaac Blevins accounting for Tennessee High’s hits. The Vikings (8-1) got both their runs from Mutter.

Lebanon 4, Richlands 2

On a night when pitchers from both teams rang up the strikeouts – there were a total of 29 in the game – Dagan Barton of Lebanon was the king of Ks.

Barton struck out 16 and allowed just two hits over six innings as the Pioneers (2-2) earned a non-district win over Richlands. Seth Buchanan fanned two in pitching a perfect seventh inning to notch the save.

Ben Hale struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings for Richlands, while reliever Dylan Brown struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth inning.

Barton was also the only player in either starting lineup not to strikeout at the plate as he went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Lebanon overcame an early 2-0 deficit as Nathan Phillips (2-for-3) and Zach Hertig (two runs) also keyed the win.

Ethan Roberts went 1-for-3, stole a base and drove in both of the runs for the Blue Tornado.

Wise County Central 7, Union 3

Braeden Church drove in the tiebreaking run with a RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, while Shawn Phillips later added a two-run single in the inning as the Wise County Central Warriors earned a 7-3, 10-inning Mountain 7 District win over the Union Bears.

Robbie Wilson had two hits for Central and was also the winning pitcher in relief of starter Ashton Bolling.

Keith Chandler and J.R. Hurley led Union with two hits apiece. The Bears forced extra innings by pushing across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Thomas Walker 2, Harlan County (Ky.) 1

Cameron Grabeel struck out 13 in pitching a four-hitter as Thomas Walker edged the Black Bears.

A day after pounding Pineville (Ky.) in a doubleheader by scores of 17-1 and 14-3, the Pioneers prevailed in a pitching duel.

Aiden Grabeel and Jordan Betram scored the runs for TW in the third inning. Harlan’s Tristan Cooper struck out 10 and walked six in a three-hitter.

Holston 13, Twin Springs 3

Dillon Bott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Holston Cavaliers topped Twin Springs for a non-district road win.

A night after managing just one run in a loss to Eastside, the Cavaliers put together a nine-run fifth inning to put the Titans away. Dustin Bott and Brycen Richardson each added two hits for the dudes from Damascus.

Richardson also drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher.

Blake Widener’s two RBIs and Noah Tweed’s two runs also aided the cause

Chase Daugherty homered and drove in all three runs for Twin Springs. The Titans committed six errors.

Ridgeview 10, Gate City 8

The trio of Brandon Beavers, Terran Owens and Austin Rose helped the Ridgeview Wolfpack earn a Mountain 7 District victory.

Beavers had three hits and three RBIs, Owens collected three hits and two RBIs and Rose drove in three runs.

Ridgeview got up 3-0, fell behind 8-5 and then scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the deal.

Auburn 14, George Wythe 0

Jared Lavergne pitched four innings of hitless baseball and also had two hits to lead the Eagles to a Mountain Empire District road win over the Maroons.

Brady Hale added two hits for the Eagles (5-1), which scored eight runs in the top of the first inning.

George Wythe (2-2) got its lone hit in the fifth from Logan Mullins.

Marion 11, Northwood 0

Brady Roberts had two hits, including a home run, scored two runs and drove in four in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ non-district road in in Saltville.

Brody Taylor and Jack Pugh added two hits each. Taylor scored twice and had two stolen bases, while Pugh drove in three runs.

Pugh struck out five and picked up the win on the mound.

Drew Cardwell and Owen Doane had two hits each for the Panthers. Cardwell also stole two bases.

SOFTBALL

Lee High 9, John Battle 3

Emma Fortner, Chloe Calton and Brooke Middleton all mashed home runs as the Lee High Generals earned a Mountain 7 District win over the visiting John Battle Trojans.

Keeley Smith, Eden Wallace and Katie Barrett scored the runs for Battle. Jordan Roulett-Wheler had two RBIs in the loss.

Gate City 10, Ridgeview 4

KK Baker homered and also struck out six in pitching 3 1/3 hitless innings of relief as the Gate City Blue Devils continued their strong start to the spring with a Mountain 7 District win.

Addie Gibson (3-for-4) and Makayla Bays (four RBIs) also played well.

Junior McKenna McFall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the way for Ridgeview. McFall, Braelynn Strouth and Makinley Owens all went deep for the Wolfpack.

Auburn 7, George Wythe 0

Kirsten Fleet struck out 18 in pitching a one-hit shutout as the defending state champion Auburn Eagles blanked George Wythe.

Jadelyn Faulkner’s single was the only hit for the Maroons.

Honaker 5, Bluefield (W.Va.) 4

Madelyn Dye hit her second home run in as many games as the Honaker Tigers edged the Bluefield Beavers from West Virginia.

Lincoln Bush had two hits for Honaker, which erased a 4-0 deficit.

Bluefield is coached by former Virginia High boss Barry Reed.

Abingdon 3, Christiansburg 2

The Falcons improved to 3-1 and bounced back from Friday’s 19-0 loss to Gate City.

Twin Springs 3, Holston 2

Mackenzie Gillenwater struck out nine in a complete-game effort, while Aubrey Meade had three RBIs as the Twin Springs Titans topped previously unbeaten Holston.

Ryleigh Gillewnater added two hits and scored two runs for Twin Springs.

Rily Cobler and KJ Crabtree each had two hits for Holston (4-1) with Cobler crushing a home run.

Marion 18, Northwood 0

Ella Moss had four hits and Taylor Preston allowed just one hit in a non-district win by the Scarlet Hurricanes in Saltville.

Jaylin Ferland homered for Marion, which scored nine runs in the second and five in the fifth.

Kendra Armstrong had the lone hit for the Panthers.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 2, Narrows 0

Ben Hahn scored two goals as the Patrick Henry Rebels notched a shutout win and gave Bendsondy Pierre his first win as the team’s head coach.

Grant Buchanan dished out an assist and goalkeeper Jake Hall made three saves in the victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 8, Virginia High 0

Taylor Wallace, Corley Turner and Ava Wallace scored two goals apiece in the Trojans’ shutout win over the Bearcats.

Claire Booher and Macy Odum had a goal apiece and Taylor Wallace and Turner each had an assist.

Macie Ratliff had the clean sheet in goal for the Trojans (1-1).

Union 4, Wise Central 1

A three-goal performance from Isabella Blagg helped the Union Bears best Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District win.

Gracie McKinney had the other goal, while Emma Hemphill and Corie Hall tallied assists. Goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 22 saves.

Graham 8, Galax 0

Ella Dales and Reagyn Ramsey scored three goals apiece as Graham blasted Galax.

LATE TUESDAY BASEBALL

Eastside 13, Holston 1

Clay Ward went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Chris Steele and Jaxsyn Collins combined to pitch a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Noah Tweed and Brycen Richardson had Holston’s hits.

SOFTBALL

Patrick Henry 5, Honaker 3

The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning en route to a non-district road win.

Rylee Rasnake had two hits and Madalyn Dye drove in two runs for Honaker.