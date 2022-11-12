 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ETSU Football

McCollum's field goal lifts Catamounts past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Western Carolina rallied for a 20-17 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

McCollum's field goal capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive for Western Carolina (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference). Tyler Keltner's 31-yard field goal for East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7) tied the game at 17 with 2:25 remaining.

Western Carolina took a 7-0 lead on Cole Gonzales’ 5-yard scoring toss to Censere Lee. The Buccaneers evened the score after one quarter on Jacob Saylors’ 20-yard touchdown run and grabbed a 14-7 lead when Jawan Martin scored on a 3-yard run. McCollum's 40-yard field goal pulled the Catamounts within 14-10 at halftime.

After a scoreless third, Gonzales connected with Raphael Williams for a 29-yard touchdown, giving Western Carolina a 17-14 lead just 32 seconds into the final quarter.

Gonzales completed 20 of 38 passes for 268 yards with two interceptions for the Catamounts. Lee finished with nine catches for 107 yards.

Tyler Riddell connected on 11 of 22 passes for 116 yards for the Buccaneers. Saylors finished with 172 yards on the ground on 32 carries.

