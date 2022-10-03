McClung waived by Warriors

Mac McClung’s stint with the Golden State Warriors turned out to be brief as the former Gate City High School star was waived by the defending NBA champions on Monday.

McClung did not play in Golden State’s first preseason game and then went for nine points, two steals, two assists, two rebounds and zero turnovers in fueling a fourth-quarter comeback in a 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in Tokyo.

The Warriors signed McClung to a training-camp deal on July 20 after the 6-foot-2 guard played well for the organization’s Las Vegas Summer League entry.

The second-year pro has already been well-traveled after foregoing his final season of eligibility at Texas Tech.

McClung played one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season and averaged 4.0 and 1.5 rebounds.

He also claimed 2021-22 G League rookie of the year honors due to his outstanding performance with the South Bay Lakers and a one-game cameo with the Windy City Bulls.

He played two games in July for Team USA in the latest round of FIBA World Cup qualifying as well.

Golden State also released rookie center Trevion Williams from Purdue on Monday.

The impending inking of a former University of Virginia star likely played a part in the Warriors parting ways with Southwest Virginia’s favorite son.

Several media outlets reported the Warriors are close to acquiring ex-UVa point guard Ty Jerome.