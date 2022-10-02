 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locals in the Pros

McClung sparks Warriors' comeback victory in Japan

  • 0

TOKYO – Mac McClung scored nine points and fueled a fourth-quarter comeback for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their 104-95 NBA preseason win over the Washington Wizards.

The ex-Gate City High School star was 4-for-6 from the field and also had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and did not commit a turnover in a game played before a sellout crowd of 20,647 at Saitama Super Arena.

McClung checked in to begin the fourth quarter and played the final 12 minutes as Golden State rallied. The Warriors trailed 90-74 with 9:54 left, but the defending NBA champs dominated the rest of the way.

McClung’s first points of the 2022-23 campaign came on a fastbreak dunk with 8:19 remaining.

He converted a layup with 3:01 left to put Golden State up 93-91.

Washington’s Jordan Schakel knotted the score with a jumper.

People are also reading…

However, Golden State (2-0) ripped off an 11-2 game-ending run over the game’s final 2:02.

The 2021-22 G League rookie of the year while starring for the South Bay Lakers, McClung is in his second season as a professional and signed with the Warriors in July after he excelled for the organization’s Las Vegas Summer League team.

The 6-foot-2 guard made his NBA debut last season in playing one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry scored 17 points and played 15 minutes for the Warriors as the teams wrapped up their two-game preseason series in Tokyo.

Andrew Wiggins was the only other Warriors starter in double figures with 10. Reserves Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 12 points apiece as Golden State won both games in Tokyo. McClung did not play in Friday's game.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points, while Will Barton, seeing his first action of the preseason, scored 12. Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris had 11 points each, Hachimura also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who played in the opener, rested, opening the way for Barton, obtained in an off-season from Denver, to start.

The Warriors have preseason home games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9), Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 11) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 14) remaining as McClung attempts to make the team’s opening-night roster

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts