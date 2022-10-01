McClelland’s wobbly semifinal kick propelled Gate City to '97 title

Only six seconds elapsed from the clock as the climactic play unfolded.

Yet, it probably seemed more like six minutes to the throng of fans rising to their feet at Gate City High School’s Legion Field on the chilly afternoon of Nov. 29, 1997.

Prayers were said, breath was held, hearts sunk, stomachs churned, nerves were shot and even a few expletives were spewed as Gate City senior Adam McClelland’s right foot sent a 35-yard field goal attempt weebling and wobbling through the air.

The pigskin projectile went into kind of a funky airplane spin as it approached the target and eventually cleared the crossbar by a few inches and just snuck in the left upright.

It capped a classic VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state semifinal clash that resulted in Gate City’s 17-15 win over the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers.

Twenty-five years later it remains as vivid in the minds of those who were there as if it happened last week, a defining sequence in a state championship season.

“It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world,” said Nick Colobro, Gate City’s coach at the time. “The main thing is it was good.”

It was a great football game that fittingly had a dramatic ending.

Jefferson Forest was loaded and the headliner was Jake Grove, who later starred for the Virginia Tech Hokies and had a seven-year NFL career as a center with the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Jerton Evans of the Cavaliers went on to be a successful defensive back at the University of Virginia and had brief stints at the pro level with the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Gate City was led by the hard-nosed Jake Houseright – later Grove’s teammate at Tech – as he rushed for 101 hard-earned yards on 32 carries and was responsible for both of the Blue Devils’ touchdowns on that Saturday afternoon.

A goal-line stand by Jefferson Forest turned away a Gate City scoring opportunity at one point in the fourth quarter as the Cavs clung to a one-point lead.

Gate City’s loyal fan contingent was probably feeling a sense of déjà vu creep in.

The Blue Devils had dropped a gut-wrenching 12-7 decision to John Handley in the 1994 state finals.

The 1995 season ended with a regional runner-up finish.

Just a year prior there was a 13-12 setback to the Brookville Bees in the ‘96 state semifinals, a day when McClelland had failed to connect on a crucial extra point.

“I felt responsible for the loss to Brookville,” McClelland said.

He would get a chance for redemption on the game’s final drive with the outcome on the line.

There were 14 seconds remaining when Colobro called on the field-goal unit.

It’s a gutsy call for a coach to make and put pressure on a teenager, but it also showed that he had confidence in the guy doing the job.

“He had been a steady kicker all year,” Colobro said. “We had done a good job of executing in the kicking game all season.”

Colobro wasn’t the only one confident.

McClelland, who also played wide receiver and safety, had played soccer his entire life and had prepared for moments like these.

“That I was gonna make it,” McClelland says now when asked what was going through his mind at the time. “You gotta believe in yourself.”

There have been clutch field goals delivered by Southwest Virginia kickers in the postseason before and since.

The foot of Clintwood’s Johnny McFall providing the only points in a 3-0 state semifinal win over R.B. Worthy of Saltville in 1974, Billy Owens with major makes during Appalachia’s run to the 1989 state championship and Romulo Fajardo booting a game-winner for Richlands in the 2005 state semifinals against Liberty-Bedford immediately come to mind.

McClelland’s might rank at the top of the list.

Quarterback Matt Osborne was the holder and things almost went awry from the start as the snap was low.

“For some reason, the tee was set up eight yards behind the line of scrimmage rather than seven,” Osborne said. “I noticed before the snap, but didn’t want to say anything to Clell to break his focus and routine. So, Japeth Bright was the holder and in his defense that would have been a perfect snap had the tee been at seven yards, but I kind of expected it to come in low. I don’t recall being nervous, just very focused on the situation.”

Andy Johnson was the left guard on the play, battling in the trenches right beside the long snapper.

“The ball passed directly over my head,” Johnson said. “I was blocking a JF defender and caught a glimpse of the ball in my peripheral vision as it passed over us. My thought was ‘that seems low.’ I didn’t see the ball after it passed above me. I knew it was good from the roar of the crowd. I ran straight for Adam and we all ended up in the mud.”

Clint Wininger was standing beside teammate Darren Grizzle on the home sideline and did not happen to see the dramatic moment unfold before his own eyes.

“When I saw the snap hit the ground, I turned away and threw my helmet against the fence behind me,” Wininger said. “I heard the ambulance sirens start going off and I turned to Darren and said, ‘Why are the sirens going off? We just lost the game,’ and he started jumping up and down grabbing me by the shoulder pads saying, ‘He made the kick, he made the kick.’ “

Osborne had a firsthand view of the play from start to finish. Eight seconds still remained, but for all intents and purposes it was over.

“I’ll admit, it wasn’t the prettiest field goal I’ve seen,” Osborne said. “When it barely crossed the goal post, I remember turning to grab Clell and then getting mauled under a pile of teammates.”

McClelland’s grandmother, Gene McClelland, had been a writer for the Scott County Herald, the Kingsport Times-News and Bristol Herald Courier. Nobody could have authored a better storyline for McClelland and the 15 other seniors on the roster for the Blue Devils.

Adam’s older brother, Matt, was a student at the University of Virginia and made the trip back home from Charlottesville and got to witness his sibling succeed.

“That was pretty much the state championship-winning kick,” said Brandon Seaver, a standout for the Blue Devils. “We knew it that day.”

There was an epilogue to the story as Gate City hosted Broadway the following week in the state finals. There was no way the Blue Devils were letting that one slip away.

“As soon as I saw Jake’s eyes that morning, I knew we were in good shape,” Osborne said. “Same could be said about Eddie Britt and Andy Smith. They were locked in. Then I noticed that was the way everyone’s eyes were. And as we were walking out to the field, we saw a big group of the ‘74 championship team, of which my dad was a part of, and that’s the way their eyes looked. So, I will say we felt pretty good about our chances, but knew we had to go out and get it done.”

Gate City set the tone early, opening the game with a 14-play, 65-yard drive – all run plays – that was punctuated by Osborne’s 5-yard touchdown run.

The Blue Devils prevailed 24-0 and limited Broadway to 29 rushing yards.

“The ‘97 team trusted each other and everyone was great friends,” Wininger said. “We had great chemistry and just focused on doing our jobs at our positions and holding each other accountable if a mistake was made. Jake Houseright was a special talent and he brought the best out in all of us with how hard he played. We played hard for each other and wanted to bring a state championship back to Gate City and its fans.”

It had been an emotional season as sophomore Jeremy Houseright was hospitalized late in the season with a head injury. His older brother, Jake, donned his brother’s No. 6 jersey and scored two touchdowns as Gate City clinched the Highlands District title with a 28-0 win over Abingdon in the final game of the regular season.

Three turned out to be a special number in 1997.

Gate City was one of three teams from Southwest Virginia to secure state titles on the same day as Powell Valley (Group A, Division 2) and Appalachia (Group A, Division 1) also won it all. The only two losses for the Blue Devils were to those teams.

“We would have liked to beat ‘em, but we won the four [playoff games] down the stretch that counted,” Colobro said.

It was the third state championship for Gate City’s program to go along with the 1970 and 1974 titles.

Then there was that three-pointer by McClelland in the state semifinals that lives on via YouTube and in the memories of those who were present.

McClelland lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, these days, but he’ll always hold a special spot in the rich history of Gate City’s gridiron program.

“That type of game, that time of year,” Colobro said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

Now, for a look at high school football moments that occurred this week in history:

Sept. 30, 1960

Jimmy Slyman (24 carries, 158 yards, four touchdowns) led the way in Tennessee High’s 32-7 manhandling of McMinn County. McMinn’s only score came on a touchdown pass from Phil Robbins to Dennis Hicks. … David Miller’s 90-yard kickoff return for a score highlighted Garden’s 18-13 win over Patrick Henry. … Jimmy Viers returned a punt for a touchdown, ripped off a 35-yard scoring jaunt and also threw a TD pass in Ervinton’s 27-0 victory over St. Paul.

Oct. 3, 1980

Ervinton blanked Rye Cove, 21-0, as John Edwards (13 tackles) and Tony Phillips (12 tackles) led the defensive effort. … Behind two touchdowns from Junior Coleman, Grundy cruised to a 28-7 win over J.J. Kelly. … Sterling Ellison and Danny Foster accounted for the touchdowns in Abingdon’s 12-0 victory over Graham.