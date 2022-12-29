McClain's 3 lifts Trinity past Fulton

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Cameron McClain’s 3-pointer from the corner with 59 seconds remaining gave Trinity (Ky.) the lead for good against Fulton in a 49-47 decision that turned out to be the most competitive Arby’s Classic elimination-round contest Thursday inside Viking Hall.

McClain – who ended the day with a game-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting – initially put the Shamrocks (9-3) ahead 34-27 during the third behind eight straight points over a two-minute stretch, which included a block and a steal.

The Falcons (11-3) then closed to within one possession on three separate second-half occasions, eventually pulling ahead at 43-42 on Tyler Lee’s tip-in with 80 seconds left. Fulton had two subsequent chances to send the game into overtime or to win it, but Trinity’s Matt Toller halted the first try on a steal with nine ticks showing.

Following one of two from Toller at the charity stripe, the Falcons – out of timeouts – quickly got the ball to Jordan Wrancher for one more look. But Wrancher’s desperation heave from half-court missed wide right.

Denaj Kimber paced Fulton with 11 points, while teammate Marcellus Jackson chipped in 10.

The Shamrocks, who shot 15-of-31 from the field, advance to face West Catholic Preparatory (Pa.) in today’s 9 a.m. elimination-round matchup.

Pace Academy (Ga.) 96, Twin Springs 28: Talk about point distribution.

Not only did 10 different Pace Academy players factor into Thursday’s scorebook, but six out of those 10 players finished in double figures against the Titans.

Jackson Ferry pumped in a game-high 18 points, which included four 3-pointers, while teammate Kendall Evans added 14 points. Eric Chatfield and Kyle Greene tallied 12 points apiece, with Chandler Bing (eight rebounds) and M.J. Madison each tossed in 10 points for the Knights – who scored 37 of the game’s first 42 points.

The Knights (7-3) definitively won the rebounding battle (43-13), while also forcing 26 turnovers. Pace Academy – which will next square up in today’s 10:30 a.m. elimination-round contest against Saint Francis Preparatory (N.Y.) – shot 54 percent from the floor, including nine trifectas.

The Knights also dished out 22 assists, with Chatfield distributing seven. The 96-point eruption by Pace Academy was the highest tournament output so far.

Ryan Horne contributed a team-high nine points for Twin Springs (4-4).

St. Francis Prep (N.Y.) 83, D-B 44: The Terriers (6-2) nearly replicated Pace Academy’s effort about an hour later, ripping off 36 of the game’s first 49 points en route to today’s rather interesting elimination-round foray against the aforementioned Knights.

St. Francis Prep senior guard Joshua Pascarelli tallied 11 of his team-high 17 points during the opening half, as the Indians (8-8) could only muster consecutive baskets on one occasion throughout the first 16 minutes. Teammates Troy Fason and Oesoemana Sacko (16 rebounds) added 13 points apiece, while also combining to drain 11-of-16 from the field.

Tyler Michel and Vere Anthony each supplied 10 points for the Terriers – who shot nearly 55 percent, pulled down 39 boards, and dished out 20 assists.

Jonavan Gillespie played nearly the entire contest for D-B, ending with a game-high 24 points. Gillespie buried all four of the Tribe’s 3-pointers.