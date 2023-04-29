NORTON, Va. - It was a painful way for the season to end for Emmah McAmis, and it wasn’t just Wise County Central’s 45-41 loss to Clarke County in the Class 2 state championship game.

It was the severely sprained left ankle, which basically forced the talented sophomore to play the final two-plus games of the season on one leg.

"It was definitely a hard season. It was up and down with everything so definitely making it there was an accomplishment in itself for our team going through everything that we went through,” said McAmis, whose Warriors finished with a 25-7 record. “We still overcame and still went as far as we could."

The 5-foot-6 sophomore dynamo was a big reason why, averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals while also making numerous huge plays in big games that helped the Warriors get to that final game. Yet, it was her performance against adversity over the final three games that demonstrated the heart of a champion, the perseverance to play through the pain to reach the final goal.

"Her mentality is to do what it takes to win," Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson said. "Sometimes people don't always see that, but she wants to win. Her competitiveness is off the charts."

Winning is what matters most to McAmis, who has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier girls basketball player of the year for the second straight season. She was also the Virginia High School League choice for player of the year.

"I get all these awards and stuff, but my main goal is to win a state championship," said McAmis, who has scored around 1,500 points in two seasons and speaks of possibly reaching 3,000 before her Wise Central career ends. “The awards are nice and I really appreciate them, but I like having a team and going all the way to the state championship, that is the big thing to me."

Wise County Central fell just four points short of that goal, but it certainly wasn't easy getting there, especially for McAmis. The adventure began in the state quarterfinals against Floyd County at UVa-Wise. The Warriors, which led by as many as 19 points, were still up 53-42 with 6:11 left when the pain - and lots of it - began.

“I was just going up for a layup and had a weird forward motion. I didn't step on anybody, my ankle just rolled and swelled up pretty bad. I thought it was a sprain, that wouldn't be too terrible so I taped it up and went back out and finished it,” said McAmis, who returned to find the Buffaloes back in the game. She calmly sank four free throws to lift the Warriors to a 68-66 win.

"It was hard for me to do that to my teammates. I didn't want to not finish the job so I knew if I could go out there and at least try to finish it, then I did all I could to win the game and it went in our favor that game," McAmis said. "I had to play the rest of it. I just kind of mentally told myself I was OK. Everything was fine, but it really wasn't."

That was Friday night. A date with Gate City in the state semifinals was slated for Monday night. She immediately began rehab for what eventually proved to be a Grade 3 sprain that also included ligament and muscle damage. It also involved a multi-colored left ankle and lots of pain.

"That was a struggle. I came in (Saturday) on crutches to practice and was walking by the end of it, trying to tell myself if I can get into the paint I will be all right," she said. "That is the biggest thing so those two days were tough, a lot of having to learn again how to jump and walk and run. Going into the Gate City game I was thinking if I could play through pain then I knew I would be OK with knowing I did all I could. I gave it all I could to play that game, even if it didn't go in our favor. We did all we could and played as hard as we could."

She arrived at school on that Monday with an unusual companion as she tried to be ready for that night's game with the Blue Devils.

"I came into school carrying a bucket around with ice in it and was icing it all day long and had it wrapped up," McAmis said. "I was in the weight room Monday the day of the game and we were all in there just trying to make sure I would be OK to play because it was a little iffy at that point. I was just telling myself I am playing no matter what. Carrying that ice bucket around was something."

Play she did, entering 1:28 into the game and putting together a gutsy performance, scoring 18 points, including a runner in the lane with 12 seconds to play to put the Warriors up 51-50. She followed with a key defensive play to keep the Blue Devils from getting off a final shot. That was also when the pain became even worse.

"It was getting better. I know throughout the Gate City game it was kind of feeling better as the game went on," McAmis said. "Then the last play of the game I went down with an awkward hit and it rolled back the other way. That one actually felt awful when I went down. I knew something else was not right."

The Warriors now had until Saturday to get ready for Clarke County with hopes of a repeat. All eyes were on McAmis' ankle.

"That is just unbelievable. We didn't know what kind of pain she was in. That lick she took at the end of the Gate City game was probably as damaging a blow as turning it against Floyd and we really didn't realize it," Dotson said. "Mostly because she stayed off of it all week. We played Gate City Monday and then the state championship on Saturday so she wasn't able to get out and test it.

"We were just resting it and rehabbing it and we thought it would be better based on the progress she made between Floyd and Gate City, but we didn't know something else was really wrong. We think that caused more damage because she could jump and stop in the Gate City game. She was just very slow, she was just slowed down, but when she got in the state championship game, it was different."

McAmis was determined that she was going to play in the biggest game of the year. She scored 34 points in the Warriors' state championship win over Luray the previous season, but that was without the pain of an injury.

"As the week went on to Richmond it was not getting any better, nothing was getting better, I could just tell that something still wasn't right. Usually with a sprained ankle, about a week after you are pretty good, but I was not doing good at all, a little better," she said. "I got into practice and I was still [rehabbing] and just trying to run a little bit and trying to jog and it still didn't feel just right. The day of the game I couldn't stop, I couldn't jump, I was just unbalanced, unstable, it just didn't feel right. That was hard to overcome, it was not the same as the Gate City game. I felt worst and looked worst in the state championship then I did the state semifinals."

It was hard to tell. All McAmis did was put together a terrific performance that included 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals and made all six of her free throws. Her final basket was a long 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds to pull the Warriors within two, but the Eagles continued to make free throws to finally finish off the Warriors.

"It was a hard loss definitely," McAmis said. "I think it hit everybody pretty hard. Me, I still think I could have done more, but I did all I could."

That is for sure. She certainly has an admirer in her hall of fame coach.

"That would have to go down as one of the guttiest performances, ever," Dotson said.

That ankle is healing now, with McAmis - who has joined the West Virginia Thunder AAU squad - hoping to be 100 percent by July. She is anxious to use her leadership skills as a junior for a Wise Central team that returns four starters, while Dotson sees plenty of potential for improvement as she continues a career that will eventually land her an opportunity at the college level.

What will the next two years hold for McAmis?

"One person can't stop her and she creates a lot for our other people. We have got people that can knock down shots if they help off on her and she does a good job of recognizing that and getting the ball to people when things like that happen," Dotson said. "I think she has still got a higher ceiling though, but as far as her first two years, I have never had anybody that could play like that her freshman and sophomore years...

"She is going to work on some things, she wants to be better. As good as she is, I think she can be better."