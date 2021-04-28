MAXIMUS
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car ended up in the power lines Thursday afternoon along Blountville Highway in Bristol.
- Updated
A small-town physician assistant has big plans for keeping the old-fashioned family practice alive. Matt Justus will hang out a shingle in Glade Spring next month when he sets up his practice in the town square.
A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm acquired the former battery plant on Exide Drive earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.
Preliminary wastewater testing has confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is likely driving this region’s current surge of COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A woman accused of firing a shot outside of her residence in Sullivan County has been arrested.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man not seen by family since April 4 has been reported missing in Sullivan County, authorities said.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Virginia man is behind bars at the Sullivan County Jail after police charged him with using a knife to cut people …
Without naming Bristol, the executive director of the Virginia Lottery this week all but ruled out the possibility that a temporary casino could open this year.
Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.