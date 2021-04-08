Mass vaccination event to take place at Speedway next Wednesday through Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at a three-day, mass vaccination clinic at the Bristol Motor Speedway April 14-16, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said Wednesday.
The J&J vaccine only requires one dose. Health experts are urging people to get it when it’s available--and avoid comparing its efficacy rate to those of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, due to differences in the clinical trials used for the various vaccines.
Mass vaccination clinic
The BMS mass vaccination clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Wednesday through Friday, will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, the department said. The J&J vaccines are open to people who are 18 and older, regardless of where they live.
“Appointments are preferred, but not required,” the statement said. “They can be made by calling 423-279-2777.”
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department encouraged people coming to be vaccinated to print their consent forms beforehand to speed up the process, but said forms will also be available at the clinic. People can print the forms by going to www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines.
“There is plenty of vaccine in supply and no need to arrive early, parking will not be allowed,” the statement said. “This will be enforced by the Bristol Police Department.”
“Those who have a second dose Pfizer vaccine scheduled will also need to come to BMS on April 15th or 16th during their scheduled appointment time,” the department added. “There will be a separate lane there specifically for these individuals.”
Health experts caution against comparing vaccines
Doctors, health experts and science reporters have cautioned against comparing the effectiveness of the J&J vaccine to that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both require two doses.
The J&J vaccine was 66.3% effective at preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number may make it seem less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have both been found to have a roughly 95% efficacy rate.
But Helen Branswell, a reporter covering infectious disease news for STAT, a health- and science-focused news site, wrote that it’s misleading to weigh those numbers against each other, because the vaccines weren't tested for the same outcomes in clinical trials.
“Pfizer’s and Moderna’s trials both tested for any symptomatic [COVID-19] infection,” Branswell wrote in a February article. “Pfizer started counting cases from seven days after receipt of the second dose of vaccine, while Moderna waited until day 14 to start counting cases.”
She wrote that J&J, on the other hand, focused on testing “whether one dose of its vaccine protected against moderate to severe [COVID-19] illness—defined as a combination of a positive test and at least one symptom such as shortness of breath, beginning from 14 or 28 days after the single shot. (The company collected data for both.)”
What’s more, Branswell said, the J&J vaccine has proven 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19. And the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested before new variants of COVID-19 began emerging in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, she said. That means there’s still some uncertainty about how effective the latter two vaccines are against the variants.
“...you really can’t compare them. It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer said of the three vaccines in an American Medical Association story published in March.
“We now have three COVID-19 vaccines, and all three are safe and effective,” Fryhofer, a general internist in Atlanta and the AMA’s liaison to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said in the article.