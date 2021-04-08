Mass vaccination event to take place at Speedway next Wednesday through Friday

“Pfizer’s and Moderna’s trials both tested for any symptomatic [COVID-19] infection,” Branswell wrote in a February article. “Pfizer started counting cases from seven days after receipt of the second dose of vaccine, while Moderna waited until day 14 to start counting cases.”

She wrote that J&J, on the other hand, focused on testing “whether one dose of its vaccine protected against moderate to severe [COVID-19] illness—defined as a combination of a positive test and at least one symptom such as shortness of breath, beginning from 14 or 28 days after the single shot. (The company collected data for both.)”

What’s more, Branswell said, the J&J vaccine has proven 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19. And the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested before new variants of COVID-19 began emerging in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, she said. That means there’s still some uncertainty about how effective the latter two vaccines are against the variants.

“...you really can’t compare them. It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer said of the three vaccines in an American Medical Association story published in March.