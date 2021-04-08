Mass vaccination event to take place at Speedway April 14-16

“Pfizer’s and Moderna’s trials both tested for any symptomatic [COVID-19] infection,” Branswell wrote in a February article. “Pfizer started counting cases from seven days after receipt of the second dose of vaccine, while Moderna waited until day 14 to start counting cases.”

She wrote that J&J instead focused on testing “whether one dose of its vaccine protected against moderate to severe [COVID-19] illness—defined as a combination of a positive test and at least one symptom such as shortness of breath, beginning from 14 or 28 days after the single shot. (The company collected data for both.)”

What’s more, Branswell said, the J&J vaccine has proven 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19. And the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested before new variants of COVID-19 began emerging in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, she said. That means there’s still some uncertainty about how effective the latter two vaccines are against the variants.

“...you really can’t compare them. It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer said of the three vaccines in an American Medical Association news story published in March.

“We now have three COVID-19 vaccines, and all three are safe and effective,” Fryhofer, a general internist in Atlanta and the AMA’s liaison to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said in the article. “...get vaccinated as soon as you can, when it’s your turn, and with whichever vaccine is available. That’s how we’re going to end this pandemic.”