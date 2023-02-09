Abby Berry was very good and as a result the George Wythe Maroons clinched the Mountain Empire District regular-season girls basketball championship.

Berry scored 18 points and buried the go-ahead basket as GW held off Fort Chiswell for a 48-44 win on Thursday night in Max Meadows.

Berry’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:36 remaining gave the Maroons a 43-40 lead and it was an advantage the Maroons never relinquished.

Amarrah Carter-Bennett added 12 points for George Wythe, while McKenzie Tate tallied nine points.

“My girls played hard,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “Very proud of them and we accomplished our goal of becoming district champs and getting that No. 1 seed in the region.”

Blair Jackson led Fort Chiswell with 18 points, while Kara King paced the Pioneers with 11 points.

Council 45, Northwood 20

Isabelle Stevens had a dominant 22-point, 16-rebound performance as the Council Cobras crushed Northwood for a non-district road win.

Ella Rasnake added 11 points for Council, while Bailey Keen collected nine points. The Cobras (4-17) led 27-11 at halftime.

Olivia Briggs notched six points to lead Northwood. The Panthers are winless.

BOYS

George Wythe 77, Fort Chiswell 31

The showdown is set in the Mountain Empire District.

George Wythe made sure of it as the Maroons took care of business against Fort Chiswell, racing out to a 53-9 half in blitzing the Pioneers.

David Goode led the Maroons with 21 points, while Reed Kirtner kicked in 13 and Rex Delp supplied 11.

George Wythe plays Auburn on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a one-game MED playoff to determine the league’s top seed in the Region 1C tournament. The two rivals split their regular-season meetings.

Meanwhile, Nathan Norris scored 20 of Fort Chiswell’s 31 points in Thursday’s game.