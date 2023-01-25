Maroons torch short-handed Graham

Graham High School’s boys basketball team might have been short-handed on Wednesday night, but the George Wythe Maroons were fully loaded.

GW hit 16 3-pointers and had six guys score in double digits en route to a 98-34 victory over the G-Men.

David Goode (21 points), Reed Kirtner (19 points), Shane Huff (17 points), Treyvon Rainey (12 points), Ty Campbell (12 points) and Brayden Rainey (10 points) set the pace for the high-scoring Maroons.

GW (14-2) led 38-7 after the first quarter, 64-20 at halftime and 93-27 after three quarters.

Graham was led by Jacob Pruitt’s 11 points. The G-Men were without several players due to their role in a scuffle during Tuesday night’s 51-46 win over Tazewell.

The fight prematurely ended the game with 2:07 remaining.

Grundy 64, Tazewell 56

Jonah Looney poured in 24 points as the Grundy Golden Wave took a non-district road win over the Bulldogs of Tazewell.

Landon Johnson’s 14 points and Caleb Conaway’s 13 points led the way for Grundy, which put seized the momentum by closing the first half on an 18-7 scoring surge.

Sean Ray and Tre Blankenship had 19 points apiece for Tazewell. The Bulldogs were down several starters as the result of a scuffle in Tuesday night’s 51-46 loss at Graham, a contest which was prematurely halted with 2:07 remaining.

Honaker 61, Richlands 52

A night after clinching the Black Diamond District regular-season title, the Honaker Tigers didn’t have a letdown as Peyton Musick pumped in 20 points in being the tone-setter.

Caden Boyd added 18 points for the Tigers, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Colton Mullins scored a game-high 23 points for Richlands with Lane Reynolds recording 11 points for the Blue Tornado.

Galax 61, Northwood 60

A 21-point performance by Northwood’s Harley Turley wasn’t enough as the Panthers dropped a close decision on the road.

Owen Doane added 15 points for Northwood, which led 35-27 early in the third quarter.

Adam Dillon had 14 points for Galax, which outscored Northwood 21-14 in the final eight minutes to prevail. Dillon’s two free throws with four seconds remaining sealed the deal.

Hurley 60,

Twin Valley 37

Landon Bailey tossed in a game-high 19 points as the Hurley Rebels had no problem recording a Black Diamond District win.

Thomas Gilbert’s 15 points and Kevin Looney’s 10 points were also worth mentioning on a night when Hurley opened up a 17-4 lead eight minutes into the game.

Lucas Dotson led Twin Valley with 11 points.

GIRLS

Grundy 61, Tazewell 51

Jessi Looney stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals as the Grundy Golden Wave topped Tazewell for a non-district road win.

Kate Bostic and Makailah Estep added 14 points for Grundy.

Maddie Day had 32 points and four steals for Tazewell. It was the fifth 30-point performance of the season for Day, who is averaging 23.4 points per contest.

Richlands 46,

Honaker 39

Freshman Annsley Trivette of Richlands tossed in 16 points to lead all scorers as the Blue Tornado toughed out a non-district victory over the Honaker Tigers.

Trivette also tallied eight rebounds and two assists.

Richlands led by 14 points after three quarters and then survived a late comeback bid by Honaker.

Arin Rife added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Southwest District leaders, while Addy-Lane Queen (six rebounds) and Erica Lamie (five rebounds) crashed the boards as well.

Kate Jessee had 14 points for Honaker, which dropped its second game in as many nights.

George Wythe

51, Graham 34

Abby Berry scored a dozen points – one of eight players to reach the scoring column for George Wythe – as the Maroons rolled to the non-district triumph.

Maria Malavolit added 10 points for GW, which put the game away with 19-6 run open the second half.

Sophie Scarberry led Graham with 10 points.

Twin Valley 77, Hurley 27

Heileigh Vencill hit seven 3-pointers en route to a 23-point night as the good times continued for Twin Valley in a Black Diamond District triumph.

A night after posting a landmark win over defending state champion Honaker, Twin Valley (13-6, 4-1) raced out to a 22-9 lead and had total control over the Rebels.

Haylee Moore (19 points, 19 rebounds, five steals) starred as well.

Jada Hilton scored 12 of Hurley’s 27 points.