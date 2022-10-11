Maroon Tide shoots past George Wythe to claim Class 1 state title

LAUREL FORK, Va. – A Mountain Empire District rival prevented George Wythe from reaching the mountaintop of VHSL Class 1 golf in 2022.

The Maroons had to settle for silver on Tuesday as their archrival Galax swept the individual and team titles at the state tournament held at Olde Mill Golf Resort.

George Wythe and Middlesex shared state runner-up status after totaling 348, finishing 26 shots behind Galax’s winning score.

Grayden Laird of the Maroon Tide claimed medalist honors with a one-over 73, while George Wythe senior Benson Blevins finished tied for second with Galax’s Talen Gentry after each shot a 74.

Freshman David Goode of George Wythe recorded a fourth-place finish with a 75.

“All year we’ve been battling,” Blevins said. “David and I were co-champs in the district, Talen won region and Grayden got the last one.”

Blevins was vying for his second straight individual state title, but came up one shot short.

“It was a little rough today,” Blevins said. “Last year was lot more smooth. This year was a lot more scrambling. … I just couldn’t get the putts to fall.”

It ended a string of four straight state medalists for GW after Benson Blevins (Fall 2021), Peyton Coe (Spring 2021) and Channing Blevins (2019, 2018) previously struck gold. Chris Boothe (2016) also won it all for the Maroons.

There might be a future champ from Wytheville in Goode, who was impressive in his first state tournament.

The Maroons own five state team titles, but came up short in their quest to secure another first-place trophy.

“We came in with some confidence, but we didn’t show up like we expected,” Goode said. “Everybody has those days and this is definitely not one of the easier courses we’ve played all year.”

Benson Blevins and David Goode have carried on a family tradition. Their older brothers, Channing Blevins and Daniel Goode, were standouts at GW and are now teammates on the golf squad at Radford University.

“Benson and I are like family,” Goode said. “He lives probably 200 yards from me and we always go hit golf balls, chip and putt. Even off the course we hang out.”

The tournament experienced a frost delay, saw 26 of the 60 players card scores in the triple digits and wasn’t complete until a few minutes past 6 p.m.

For all intents and purposes it was over much earlier in the day when Laird, Gentry and Carson Iroler (78) provided Galax with an insurmountable lead. The Maroon Tide and GW finished tied at the Region 1C tournament and Galax prevailed in a playoff, but there was no such drama this time around.

Castlewood was fourth in the team standings with a 349 and was one stroke away from making it a three-way tie for second place. Nothing came easy for the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

“It was one of those days for sure,” said Castlewood coach Bob Ramey. “This is a tough course and our putting hurt us, but our kids absolutely played their hearts out.”

Castlewood had placed third and second in its two previous state tournament appearances. Abby Bradley (83), Jacob Lasley (87), Maddox Barnette (87) and Connor Robinette (100) are seniors for the Blue Devils.

Castlewood has won three straight Region 1D titles and four consecutive Cumberland District championships.

“Those four seniors set the foundation and they have worked really hard to get where they are,” Ramey said. “I am really proud of them.”

Bailee Varney (92) and Payton King (99) also competed for Castlewood.

Maddox Barnette took a moment to reflect on the big picture after his final round representing the Blue Devils on the links.

“We’ve had some good accomplishments and I’ll miss it,” Barnette said. “We’ve had a lot of fun moments out here and we’ll always remember ‘em.”

Thomas Walker senior Cameron Grabeel had a memorable day in finishing fifth on the individual leaderboard with a 76.

“I played really good other than two holes,” Grabeel said.

A double-bogey on No. 13 and a triple-bogey on the 18th and final hole left Grabeel wondering what might have been.

“I was hitting fairways and putting pretty good,” Grabeel said. “The last hole I just put one in the hazard.”

Grabeel plays basketball and is the ace of Thomas Walker’s baseball squad. He hopes his performance in the spring on the diamond goes as good as his showing in the fall.

“I’m ready for it,” Grabeel said. “I think we’ll have a good team this year.”

Region 1D medalist Chase Coley of Chilhowie placed ninth with an 81 on Tuesday. Patrick Henry was sixth in the team standings with Carter Lester’s 91 leading the way for the Rebels.