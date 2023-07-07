STATE STREET FARMERS MARKET

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The State Street Farmers Market of Bristol kicked off an expanded schedule this week to include Wednesdays.

The market, which is held in the Downtown Center parking lot at 810 State St., will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of September.

The Saturday market will continue on its regular schedule from 8 a.m. to noon until the end of October.

Jayden Rosenboro, who runs the farmers market as part of Bristol, Tennessee, Parks and Recreation, explained that since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the market has grown steadily with 30 vendors now registered.

"We're getting more and more people out, people who started farming more during that COVID stay at home," Rosenboro said. "We have 30 vendors signed up right now, and then attendance varies day by day."

Rosenboro highlighted that aside from adding Wednesday to the schedule because of the growth of the market, it is also a tradition to have Wednesday Markets.

"The market is growing steadily, so giving vendors another day, but it's also just tradition to have the Wednesday market as well as the Saturday market," Rosenboro said.

For additional information, follow the State Street Farmers Market on Facebook or contact Rosenboro at jrosenboro@bristoltn.org or (423) 340-6165.