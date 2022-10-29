 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Marion tops 'Cats, wins SWD title

Marion High School added the Southwest District volleyball tournament title to its regular-season crown and the Scarlet Hurricanes had to work overtime to achieve the sweep.

Marion posted a 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over the Bearcats in a SWD tourney championship match that lasted well into the evening on Saturday.

Marion hosts Ridgeview on Thursday in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament, while Virginia High entertains rival John Battle.

Richlands beat Graham in four sets to win the third-place match.

Check HeraldCourier.com for more details.

