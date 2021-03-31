Marion man lands hefty prison sentence for exploiting girls on Snapchat

ABINGDON, Va. -- A Marion, Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for coercing underage girls--some as young as 12 years old--into sending him sexually explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat.
Hunter Royal, 23, received a 27-year prison sentence Tuesday, according to a Wednesday statement from the United States Department of Justice.
He had “previously pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct,” the statement said.
“Royal exploited these minor victims, meeting them online, and is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the statement.
Snapchat, a messaging app popular among young people, was Royal’s medium, the statement said, adding that he followed a pattern: Pretend to be a girl on Snapchat to connect with real girls on the app. Exchange messages with his victims to win their trust. Steer their conversations toward sexual subjects and convince his victims to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. Then blackmail or otherwise coerce them into sending more such photos.
Royal distributed some of the images from his victims, the statement added. He also tried to get a family member to delete the contents of his Snapchat accounts after he was first arrested and jailed, but his “attempt to obstruct justice failed,” the statement said.
“This lengthy sentence ought to send a clear message to would-be online predators: your behavior will not be tolerated, and you will be brought to justice,” Bubar said.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led the investigation of the case, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Marion Police Department and Port St. Lucie Police Department, the statement said. Assistant United States Attorney Whit Pierce prosecuted the case for the United States.
“This individual preyed upon minors, using fear and shame to extort exploitative material,” said Special Agent in Charge Raymond Villanueva for HSI’s Washington, DC field office. “HSI is committed to investigating and seeking prosecution for those who seek to exploit children online.”