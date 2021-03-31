Marion man lands hefty prison sentence for exploiting girls on Snapchat

ABINGDON, Va. -- A Marion, Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for coercing underage girls--some as young as 12 years old--into sending him sexually explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat.

Hunter Royal, 23, received a 27-year prison sentence Tuesday, according to a Wednesday statement from the United States Department of Justice.

He had “previously pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct,” the statement said.

“Royal exploited these minor victims, meeting them online, and is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the statement.

Snapchat, a messaging app popular among young people, was Royal’s medium, the statement said, adding that he followed a pattern: Pretend to be a girl on Snapchat to connect with real girls on the app. Exchange messages with his victims to win their trust. Steer their conversations toward sexual subjects and convince his victims to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. Then blackmail or otherwise coerce them into sending more such photos.