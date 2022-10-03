Marion depth guides Scarlet Hurricanes to Region 2D title

BRISTOL, Va. – Parker Wolfe and Reid Osborne missed football practice at Marion High School on Monday, but the duo had a good reason for their absence.

Coming through with solid and much-needed rounds at Clear Creek Golf Club, Wolfe and Osborne helped the Scarlet Hurricanes win the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

As usual, Tyler Sayers (72) and Grayson Sheets (79) set the pace for Marion.

Yet, Wolfe (84) and Osborne (87) turned out to be the difference-makers as the ‘Canes tallied a team score of 322 to secure the title by four strokes and clinch a spot in the state tournament.

Wolfe happens to play safety for Marion’s football team, while Osborne is the quarterback.

“Today, Parker and Reid came up huge in a high-stakes tournament with close competition,” said Marion coach Jason McClure.

Mountain 7 District rivals Lee High and Union each shot a 326 in finishing tied for second. Lee High prevailed by two strokes on the first playoff hole to achieve regional runner-up status and clinch a state tourney berth.

“There was a lot of drama there,” McClure said. “I’m glad we weren’t in that playoff.”

It looked like Marion might miss out on a state tournament bid altogether until Osborne, Marion’s sixth seed, came in with the final group and carded an 87.

“The Union girl in my group [Alexa Barnett] told me it was going to be close, but I didn’t think it would be that close,” Osborne said. “Coach McClure came by [late in the round] and I let him see my scorecard and told him not to tell me my score, because I was too scared to check.”

Osborne shot an 85 in a recent practice round at Clear Creek, but Monday was the junior’s most important round. This is a guy who had never played high school golf until this year.

“The tournament aspect of golf is way different than just going out there and playing with your buddies,” Osborne said.

It’s also much more different than playing under the Friday night lights and directing an offense on the gridiron.

“It’s a lot calmer,” Osborne said. “There isn’t a crowd watching you and there’s not all that noise.”

Instead of delivering hits from the defensive secondary, Wolfe was hitting it well with his clubs.

“I struggled on a couple of holes,” Wolfe said. “My driver worked well and I made some good putts that helped me cut down on my score.”

McClure and first-year Marion football coach Jack Ginn have an agreement that allows Osborne and Wolfe to be two-sport standouts in the fall.

Many times, Wolfe and Osborne will head to Holston Hills Golf Course after football practice to get in some holes with what daylight remains.

“It’s worked out great,” Wolfe said.

Sayers finished second on the individual leaderboard for Marion, four shots behind winner McCartney Hinkle of Graham.

The reliable senior delivered.

“The kid put us on his back and carried us,” McClure said. “There’s no other way to put it. If anybody deserves to go to state, it’s him. The kid works hard on his game.”

Sheets struggled by his standards, but Marion’s foursome collectively played well enough to triumph.

“When you know [Sayers and Sheets] are going to shoot in the 70s,” Osborne said. “It puts a lot less stress on you.”

Lee High had some stressful moments Monday, but ended up excelling in the high-anxiety playoff.

“They were better in that playoff than they were in actual parts of play out there today,” said Lee coach Barry Audia. “It seems like when I told them they were going to a playoff it pumped them up instead of them saying, ‘Oh crap, a playoff.’ They were tickled.”

Sophomore Jacob Leonard led Lee with a 76 and also recorded a birdie on the playoff hole.

“It was very nerve-racking,” Leonard said. “It was kind of lose-lose, because we love Union, but some stuff you have to do to come up with a win.”

Meanwhile, McCartney Hinkle made himself at home once again at Clear Creek.

The Graham freshman shot a two-under 68. That was the same score he posted last week at the same venue in winning Southwest District tournament medalist honors.

“I like this course and it’s all came together for me the last two weeks,” Hinkle said. “The first two holes today I made about two 30-foot putts in a row. That kind of jumpstarted it. On [No. 7], I hit the pin on my approach shot and it threw it back about 20 feet to the left of the hole and I ended up making that putt too.”

Virginia High’s Tyler Stanley (75) and Union’s Luke Slagle (75) joined Hinkle as individual qualifiers for the state tournament.

This will be the third trip to the state tourney for Stanley, who was in the second group that finished Monday and had to wait around for several hours to see if his score was worthy.

“I thought 75 would be enough to get through and it worked out,” Stanley said. “I’m pretty happy with it. There were a few holes that could have been better. All in all, it was a decent round.”

Marion added the regional championship to its Southwest District title and readies for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament on Oct. 10 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

The Scarlet Hurricanes will hit the links aided by their two-man gridiron gang.

“This was definitely the goal to go to state,” McClure said. “We’ll do everything we can to give a good showing at Olde Mill.”