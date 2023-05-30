Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Va. — The baseball gods threw a curveball in Region 2D play on Tuesday, and now the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes are headed to the state tournament for what is believed to be the first time ever.

“I don’t know,” said first-year Marion coach Larry Cannon, a veteran of over three decades as bossman on the prep level. “That’s what they say.”

Marion outplayed perennial power Virginia High, claiming a 5-4 victory in the opener of two semifinal games at John Battle High School.

In the nightcap, defending champion John Battle dispatched Wise Central, 8-0.

The winners meet back here Thursday night for the Region 2D championship. Both have now qualified for the Class 2 tournament.

Thursday’s victor will be home for the first round of the eight-team state tourney. The loser will hit the road to take on the Region 2C champion.

“This is a hard-working group of young men who, I don’t know, maybe they had to get used to a different kind of coaching in the beginning,” said Cannon, whose club topped VHS 12-7 to end the regular season. “Tazewell beat us four times — three times by a run — and we just couldn’t seem to get over the hump. But the kids eventually bought in and we finally started to believe.

“I call it learning how to win.”

Marion (14-9) subdued Southwest District champ Virginia High (14-10) a second time by demonstrating patience at the plate and collecting timely base hits.

Reid Osborne, Jack Pugh and Brody Taylor each had RBI singles early, while Brady Roberts laced an RBI double to collectively power the Marion offense.

And the Big Red also received shutdown pitching from Corbin Bade, who retired nine of the 10 batters he faced to record a save in relief of Carter Sayers.

Sayers covered the first four innings to gain the win, struggling at times — five walks — but stepping up big after allowing a leadoff triple to Bhraedon Meredith to start the third inning and back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs.

The right-hander extinguished the threat with two strikeouts and a pop-up.

“We just didn’t make plays when we needed to,” VHS coach Adam Moore said. “Certainly we needed to get some runs right there, in the middle of the game like that. That was pretty big, obviously.

“Hat’s off to Larry Cannon and his team. They did what they had to.”

Marion took advantage of Meredith’s inability to throw strikes early, scoring twice in the top of a 35-pitch first inning for a quick 2-0 edge.

The Hurricanes assumed a 5-2 advantage with a 3-spot in the third, and were able to hang on behind the good relief pitching of Bade.

“I wanted to throw strikes,” the sophomore said. “I’m just glad to help us win.”

Pugh collected three of Marion’s seven hits to lead all players offensively.

Meredith and Conner Davidson each had an RBI for the Bearcats, who managed just four hits.

Luke Whitt pitched 4 2/3 of scoreless relief for VHS.

John Battle 8, Wise Central 0

The Trojans are getting it together at the perfect time, grabbing a second straight foe by the throat and rolling to another postseason win.

Battle (18-7) has now outscored two Region 2D opponents by a 24-0 count.

“Dang good defense,” Battle coach Jimmy Gobble said. “I mean, that’s how you play competitive baseball.

“That team over there battled, and we collectively did it with one of the things that was our weakest points early this year. To play that way in sync is unique.”

Battle recorded its second regional shutout behind the work of junior right-hander Noah Sills, who pitched six-plus innings and scattered five Wise Central hits before yielding to left-hander Noah Hill, who sat down his three batters in the seventh without a hitch.

Offensively, Battle started fast, just as it did in its 16-0 first-round win over Richlands, scoring four runs in the first inning and two more in the second.

Elijah Childress banged a two-run double in the first and Porter Gobble had an RBI double in the second. Evan Hankins delivered an RBI single in the second, after Caden Sturgill produced a run-scoring groundout in the first.

Broadie Bailey led off the bottom of the first with a double, starting that rally.

Hankins finished with two of Battle’s eight hits and drove in two more runs with a two-out single in the sixth inning.

Central’s Warriors (14-10) received two hits from losing pitcher Robbie Wilson.